Bo Horvat injury: Latest on Islanders star’s wrist

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders star center Bo Horvat skated during his team’s Monday morning practice after suffering a wrist injury toward the end of their 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old collided with Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak at the blue line late, spinning and falling awkwardly on the wrist. He skated off without the glove on his left hand while attempting to flex it.

“There was kind of a collision there and I was uncomfortable afterward, but everything’s fine,” Horvat said. “I feel fine. I was beginning to head up ice and as soon as I turned the corner, he was heading right back at me. It’s very common and just one of those dumb collisions.”

His presence on Monday morning suggests things are trending in a positive direction for the scoring forward ahead of their Tuesday night tilt at UBS Arena against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Horvat has been playing his best hockey since being acquired by the Islanders in January. He recorded a third-period goal in the team’s comeback attempt in Montreal after falling behind 4-0, which extended his point streak to a career-best 10 consecutive games.

During that span, he has 16 points (7G, 9A), to boost his season totals to 12 goals and 18 assists (30 points) in 29 games this season.

“Things are going well,” Horvat said. “Pucks are going in but not much has changed in my game.”

While he skated on Monday, second-line winger Kyle Palmieri sat out due to maintenance while Oliver Wahlstrom is dealing with an illness. Islanders head coach Lane Lambert was hopeful that Palmieri would be good to go for Tuesday night.

