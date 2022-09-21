Brandon Nimmo injury: Mets CF leaves Wednesday vs. Brewers with qu injury

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo exited Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with what the team described as “left-quad tightness.”

A Christian Yelich pop-up to shallow center prompted the 29-year-old to initially break for the ball but immediately pulled up lame, calling for a trainer and manager Buck Showalter before exiting.

He had stolen his third base of the season in the top of the first after beating out an infield single, though there was no evidence of any aggravation to the area during each of those sequences.

Mark Canha entered the game to replace him in center field, where he had played just eight games this season.

Nimmo, who has appeared in a career-high 142 games this season, has often been hampered by injury issues throughout his career. He played just 69 games in 2019 and 92 last year.

Entering Wednesday, he was slashing .263/.359/.417 (.776 OPS) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and a league-high seven triples.

More to follow.

