Breanna Stewart, Liberty agree to 1-year deal below WNBA maximum

Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) guard New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, center, during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Reigning 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty on a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

The deal is reportedly below the league maximum, which bodes well for Liberty as it allows it to bring back more of its group from last year’s Eastern Conference championship roster. This comes after the Liberty also re-signed another former WNBA MVP, Jonquel Jones — a key cog in the Liberty machine.

“It’s a monumental day in New York as we are thrilled to welcome back the MVP, Breanna Stewart,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Stewie’s return marks our unwavering commitment to excellence and our collective drive to bring a championship to New York. Welcome back, Stewie!”

Last season was Stewart’s first in New York, where she smashed records, including when she beat Diana Taurasi’s single-season scoring record by cashing in 885 points. She also set an unprecedented four 40-point games in the seafoam-green threads. The star guard/forward hybrid averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

In New York’s postseason run, Stewart posted 31.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

With the deep-shooting threat from Stewart, combined with the locked-in contracts of Sabrina Ionescu, who recently held her own at the NBA three-point shooting contest from the men’s line, along with Courtney Vandersloot, the Liberty have another shot at the Finals with their super-team.

This also comes after center Stefanie Dolson rejoined the team that drafted her, the Washington Mystics, which leaves more rebounding responsibilities for Stewart. This category ballooned for her in the 2023 postseason.

Stewart has a habit of being the best wherever she goes, starting from her UConn days where she led the team to four consecutive championships.

Immediately out of school, she was drafted in 2016 by the Seattle Storm, where she instantly took home the Rookie of the Year award. She won championships in 2018 and 2020 with the Storm, as well as Finals MVP trophies.

The 2018 league MVP also has three All-Star accolades, coming after her 2017, 2018, and 2023 seasons.

When she wasn’t bringing home hardware home to the Rainy City, she brought it to the rest of

the nation as a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020) and three-time FIBA World Cup

gold medalist (2014, 2018, 2022).

