Brooklyn College women’s basketball team wins first-ever NCAA tournament game

The women’s basketball team at Brooklyn College won their first-ever NCAA tournament game on March 4, when they ousted Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament by a 70-57 margin.

“I am extremely proud of our team for a tremendous season and for coming together for such a great win, defeating a great Emmanuel team for the first NCAA Tournament win in our program’s history,” said Head Coach Alex Lang in a statement after the game.

The Brooklyn College Bulldogs entered the tournament after winning their second-straight CUNY Athletic Conference Championship on Feb. 25, when they toppled the 2-seeded team from John Jay College — and finished with a perfect 14-0 record in their conference.

The team then headed to Massachusetts, where star player Chanel Jemmott led them with 30 points, 22 rebounds and three steals in their first-ever NCAA tournament victory.

“Winning the first round of the NCAA Tournament was a feat that will always be special to this program, and to me personally,” Jemmott said.

Jemmott, who had been named CUNYAC Player of the Year, praised her teammates for facing adversity through the season.

“I’m so proud of how our group persevered throughout, and the success we achieved is just a testament to the work the players and staff put in on a daily basis,” she said.

The team from Brooklyn lost in their second round matchup against the Smith College Pioneers in a 76-58 matchup on Saturday, despite an impressive 22 points from Jemmott.

The senior also secured the recognition of becoming Brooklyn College’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, with 1,697 points and 1,144 boards.

Despite getting bounced from the NCAA tournament after two games, Lang hailed the group’s teamwork and camaraderie, which he valued as “so much more” than a win-loss record.

“We have come a long way since I started coaching at Brooklyn in 2002, and I take great pride in all of the people who have contributed to us getting to this point,” the coach said. “Those relationships and shared sense of pride in our accomplishments mean so much more to me than the sport itself and give a greater meaning to all of the hard work along the way.”