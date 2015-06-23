Bryce Harper sets National League All-Star vote record

Bryce Harper has another record to add to his growing collection.

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, June 9, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jim Rogash

The Nationals outfielder has set the NL All-Star record for most single-season votes with 9,224,370, according to the latest NL All-Star Game voting update released Tuesday afternoon.

Harper surpassed Buster Posey’s previous NL record of 7,621,370 set in 2012. Harper, 22, is trying to become the first player in Nationals history to be voted into a starting spot multiple times.

The only Met to appear in the released results so far is the one that may not play again this season. David Wright is fifth at third base with 1,269,770 votes, about 4.3 million behind first-place Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals. However, Wright’s return to action this season is uncertain after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

This year’s All-Star Game will be played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 14. Voting ends July 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants: 6,510,231

2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 5,251,040

3. Francisco Cervelli, Pirates: 1,918,793

4. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 1,356,915

5. Miguel Montero, Cubs: 1,276,847

FIRST BASE

1. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 5,867,602

2. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 3,329,716

3. Joey Votto, Reds: 2,476,879

4. Matt Adams, Cardinals: 2,223,031

5. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 2,129,116

SECOND BASE

1. Dee Gordon, Marlins: 5,244,914

2. Kolten Wong, Cardinals: 4,025,055

3. Joe Panik, Giants: 2,450,837

4. Brandon Phillips, Reds: 2,114,569

5. Yunel Escobar, Nationals: 1,693,743

THIRD BASE

1. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 5,504,534

2. Todd Frazier, Reds: 4,308,446

3. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 3,042,439

4. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 2,380,227

5. David Wright, Mets: 1,269,770

SHORTSTOP

1. Jhonny Peralta, Cardinals: 5,864,485

2. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 3,688,042

3. Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies: 3,074,831

4. Starlin Castro, Cubs: 1,864,773

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 1,597,967

OUTFIELD

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 9,224,370

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 4,824,989

3. Matt Holliday, Cardinals: 4,716,941

4. Nori Aoki, Giants: 4,349,685

5. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: 3,542,262

6. Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 2,409,459

7. Justin Upton, Padres: 2,213,802

8. Jason Heyward, Cardinals: 2,182,717

9. Hunter Pence, Giants: 1,916,599

10. Jon Jay, Cardinals: 1,901,470

11. Angel Pagan, Giants: 1,885,091

12. Jay Bruce, Reds: 1,679,987

13. Ryan Braun, Brewers: 1,668,350

14. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers: 1,653,138

15. Starling Marte, Pirates: 1,618,485