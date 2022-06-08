Quantcast
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed to join LIV Golf: PGA Tour losing more stars

Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau hits from the 18th tee during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Two more notable PGA Tour golfers, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, are expected to join the LIV Golf International Series where they’ll compete in the organization’s first United States-based event in Portland, OR beginning June 30.

These reports come just one day after former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson announced that he resigned his PGA Tour membership to join up with LIV, as well. 

Their additions bring the series’ count to nine former major champions that will compete in the tournaments being financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open while Reed won the 2018 Masters. 

Other notable golfers that will take part in LIV events include Phil Mickelson,  Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, and Louis Oosthuizen.

Patrick Reed LIV Golf
Patrick Reed hits off the eighth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Last month, the PGA Tour denied its members conflicting-event releases, which allows golfers to compete in three non-PGA-Tour events.

“Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it’s exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament,” golfing great and CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, said. “The Tour is intent on perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market.

“The Tour’s action is anti-golfer, anti-fan, and anti-competitive. But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally.”

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

