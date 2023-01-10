Cardinals plan to trade DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 offseason: Can NY teams jump at the opportunity?

The NFL offseason is usually full of top players moving homes, and new regimes looking to make their mark across the league. DeAndre Hopkins could be the next big name on the move when the offseason begins.

A day after firing both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, it appears the Cardinals will be looking to move one of their top players. According to a report from Jordan Shultz, the Cardinals will be looking to trade the All-Pro wide receiver during the 2023 off-season. Owner, Michael Bidwell has already expressed the desire to move the receiver to incoming general manager candidates.

Hopkins has two years left on his contract with the Cardinals and was expected to go to the team looking for an extension. In three seasons with the Cardinals, the all-pro has totaled over 200 catches, 2,600 yards, and 17 scores. In 10 seasons in the NFL, the former Clemson product has been a 3x first-team All-Pro and five-time pro-bowler.

He was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

While a long list of teams will most assuredly be interested in Hopkins’ services, both the New York Jets and New York Giants will be expected to be among the highest bidders for the receiver.

New York Giants

The Giants are days away from their first playoff game in over seven seasons and have vastly shot past their intended rebuild. The improved play of Daniel Jones and the excellent coaching staff of Brian Daboll have set New York up for prolonged success.

The one key area of need for the G-Men is at receiver. New York did not hold a 1,000-yard receiver this season and has not had a top #1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland years ago.

Hopkins would be the sure-fire #1 that could help Jones reach his potential.

New York Jets

Plenty of teams are going to be looking to try and get DeAndre Hopkins. The Jets will probably be one, as they were for Tyreek Hill last season, but for different reasons this year.

Last year, New York tried to get Hill to pair with quarterback Zach Wilson. This year, the Jets will be looking to get a veteran quarterback to lead their team to the playoffs. Trading for a player like Hopkins will entice any of the top quarterbacks this year to want to come to Florham Park.

In short, Hopkins could be the piece that brings the big fish home. The Cardinals will want a boatload of picks for a player of Hopkins’ stature. The Jets can offer that kind of deal.

It makes sense for both New York teams to swing at a top wide receiver. All-Pro receivers like Hopkins aren’t available every offseason and it could turn the tide in how New York football is perceived around the league.

