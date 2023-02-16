Carlos Beltran officially back with Mets as special assistant to GM

Carlos Beltran is back with the Mets, the team announcing on Thursday that he has joined on as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

“Carlos had an exceptional playing career, including several special years here in Queens,” Eppler said. “I’ve known Carlos for many years, and I’m excited to add his unique perspective to our Baseball Operations team.”

Beltran spent seven seasons with the Mets from 2005-2011. He ranks sixth on the club’s all-time list in home runs (149), RBI (559), extra-base hits (374), and OPS (.869), seventh in slugging (.500) and eighth in runs (551) and OBP (.369).

On the fast track to a successful post-playing career in the dugout, Beltran was named the Mets’ manager in 2019 but was fired just two months later after he was named in the investigation carried out by Major League Baseball on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

The now-45-year-old was considered one of the key figures in the scheme and because he retired after winning that World Series title six years ago, he did not receive the same immunity as his Houston teammates who are still active.

He worked with the YES Network last season as a color commentator alongside Michael Kay for Yankees games but resigned to move back across town from the Bronx to Queens.

