Carlos Rodon injury: Yankees SP placed on 15-day IL with hamstring strain

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees’ Carlos Rodon, right, reacts as he is pulled during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Yankees announced on Monday afternoon that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old southpaw suffered the injury during the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Houston Astros, but it was long enough of an outing to continue his difficult start to life in the Bronx. He allowed five runs in just 2.2 innings of work, raising his season ERA to 7.33, before calling out team trainers to take a look at his leg.

He exited the game shortly after.

Following his outing, Rodon expressed optimism that an IL stint would be delayed after he was examined by a doctor at Yankee Stadium.

“It was more of a precautionary thing,” Rodon said at the time. “In this moment I feel normal, but one of those things we’ll have to see what tomorrow holds.”

He underwent an MRI on Monday, however, which revealed the strain.

Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million pact to join the Yankees this winter, missed the first three months of the season due to a forearm injury but during the rehab process, he picked up a back injury to keep him on the shelf longer.

Upon his return, he has gone 1-4 to go with that 7.33 ERA, an equally concerning 1.519 WHIP, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of just 1.39, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career.

In the meantime, the Yankees activated Jonathan Loáisiga and Nick Ramirez while designating Deivi García for assignment.

For more on Carlos Rodon and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com