Carlos Rodon injury: Yankees SP leaves start vs. Astros with hamstring tightness

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is dealing with another health issue after leaving Sunday afternoon’s start in the third inning against the Houston Astros with what the team described as hamstring tightness.

He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Dr. David Trofa with additional tests coming over the next 24 hours.

With the count at 2-2 to Chas McCormick, Rodon signaled for trainers to meet him on the mound. After a short conference, he walked off to a chorus of boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

Rodon’s struggles continued in his short stint on Sunday. Given a 1-0 lead early against the vaunted American League side, Rodon quickly squandered the slim advantage when he allowed a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning to Jake Meyers.

In the top of the third, he gave up a laser of a two-run shot to Yordan Alvarez to make it 5-1 shortly before exiting the game.

It’s been nothing short of a nightmare start to the 30-year-old southpaw’s career in Yankees pinstripes.

After signing a six-year, $162 million contract where he was expected to be the team’s co-ace alongside Gerrit Cole, Rodon missed the first three months of the season with forearm and back injuries.

In the six starts he’s made with the team, which includes Sunday’s difficult 2.2 innings against the Astros, his 2023 season ERA is at 7.33.

