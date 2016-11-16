Chase Edmonds, Fordham running back, on record rushing pace

Fordham’s success over the last three years would not have been the same without star running back Chase Edmonds.

The 2015 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year made history in Saturday’s 54-14 victory against Holy Cross in the Ram-Crusader Cup at Yankee Stadium. He opened the scoring in the Bronx with a 41-yard touchdown run. In doing so, he crossed the 5,000-yard mark for his career. The junior, whose total stands at 5,104, needs 1,455 yards to match the 14-year-old FCS record held by Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson.

By the end, he carried 23 times for 119 yards and scored four touchdowns, making him the conference’s career rushing touchdowns leader, to go along with seven catches for 77 yards.

Edmonds is not known to talk about himself, but his coach has no problem admiring his talents.

“With all due respect to all the running backs in FCS football, Chase Edmonds is the best running back in FCS football,” said Andrew Breiner after Fordham’s win over Colgate on Nov. 5. “I believe in Chase Edmonds, and I will always hand Chase Edmonds the ball in critical situations.”

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native was off and running for the Rams as a freshman in 2014, earning Patriot League Rookie of the Year and the Jerry Rice award, which is given to the NCAA FCS Rookie of the Year.

Edmonds’ performance this season earned his way into the conversation for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the FCS offensive player of the year. He leads the FCS in rushing yards with 1,618 yards — 182 more than the next-best tally — and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (16).

Before the game against Holy Cross, Edmonds was held scoreless through four games. After finding his spark against the Crusaders, Fordham (7-3, 4-1 Patriot) will depend on him and the offensive line to click in their regular-season finale Saturday at Bucknell (4-6, 3-2).

Chase’s competition

For 29 years, the Walter Payton Award has been distributed to the top offensive player in FCS. In addition to Fordham’s Chase Edmonds, a number of players stand out for the award this season, including these four.

Dillon Buechel (QB, Duquesne)

The fourth-year starter has led the Dukes to an impressive 7-3 record as they aim for a piece of the NEC regular season title.

Julie’n Davenport (LT, Bucknell)

Davenport hasn’t missed a start in his career, and looks to be Bucknell’s first NFL draft pick since 1969.

Dallas Goedert (TE, South Dakota State)

The redshirt junior is tied for second in receiving yards (1,050), and is fourth in receptions (69).

Anthony Lawrence (QB, San Diego)

With 17 touchdown throws this season, the redshirt sophomore has helped the Toreros go 8-1 as a redshirt sophomore.