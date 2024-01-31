Super Bowl LVIII: Top Kansas City Chiefs prop bets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the Patrick Mahomes era, a clear sign that there is a new top dog in the NFL.

Looking for his third ring in his early career, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them in the San Francisco 49ers. With a stout defense combined with offensive firepower all over the field, the Niners will surely give the Chiefs all they can handle.

That being said, for the majority of people on Super Bowl Sunday without a dog in the fight, it can be tough to be invested in the game. With sports gambling becoming more and more mainstream, the Super Bowl provides an opportunity for those whose teams are sitting on the couch to get back in the action and root for something.

Chiefs top prop bets, Super Bowl LVIII

The nice part about the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl nearly every year is there is a bountiful sample size for what to expect when they take the field.

Starting with the signal caller Mahomes, his current rushing yards total is set at over/under 25.5 yards. Mahomes in the last three Super Bowls has surpassed that number each time, averaging a combined 35.3 rushing yards per game. While Mahomes is not necessarily known for being a dual-threat quarterback, he has shown an affinity for taking off with the ball and scrambling for a first down in the most important games of the season. In this postseason so far, he is averaging 25 rushing yards per game. With the number only being at 25.5, it only takes one or two big Mahomes scrambles in the game to cash.

Staying in the Kansas City backfield, expect Isiah Pacheco to get plenty of carries in the big game. The Chiefs have run for over 100 yards in every Super Bowl they have been in during the Mahomes era. Additionally, Pacheco’s total is currently set at 66.5 yards. The Rutgers alum is averaging 84.6 yards per game this postseason and has run for over 67 yards in every contest.

Kansas City has shown an ability to ground and pound the ball all season and the Niners have struggled to stop the run in the postseason. San Francisco has allowed 159 rushing yards per game in two games so far, and the Chiefs should exploit that as much as possible.

On the receiving end, tight end Travis Kelce is going to get all of the headlines leading up to the game for obvious reasons, although I believe he will not have that much of an impact catching passes. Kelce’s reception total is set at over/under 7.5. Kelce and Mahomes are 2-1 all-time in Super Bowls and the lone loss was when Kelce had a monster game of 10 catches for 131 yards. In the two wins, Kelce had six receptions.

While the star tight end has often been a go-to guy for Mahomes this year, the ball will need to be spread around a lot more if the Chiefs are going to come away with a win. I would take the under on Kelce receptions.

Wrapping up with some props with high value are touchdown scorers for Kansas City. Pacheco and Kelce are -125 and -120 for an anytime touchdown, respectfully.

If you want to take a look at betting either of them to score two-plus touchdowns or the first touchdown of the game, the odds significantly improve. Although risky, if you want to bet their anytime touchdown it might be best to throw it into a parlay to add value.

For specifically single touchdown scorers, I would take a look at Mahomes to score a rushing touchdown, currently valued at +425. Mahomes has one rushing touchdown in his career in the Super Bowl, and it came against the 49ers. Lastly, if you want to take a shot in the dark, the Chiefs’ defense is +550 to score. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy has shown an affinity for making questionable decisions in this postseason, and it takes one mistake for the swarming Chiefs defense to take it the other way for a valuable score.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on Super Bowl LVIII and the Chiefs, visit AMNY.com