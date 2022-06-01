Last American Standing: Coco Gauff looks to reach 2022 French Open Final

Three years ago, Coco Gauff had caught the eyes of the tennis world when she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Now, the 18-year-old phenom is on the verge of winning her first Grand Slam in tennis after she American Sloane Stephens, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the 2022 French Open Semifinals.

It’s the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for Gauff.

Gauff will be set to face off against unseeded Martina Trevisan, from Italy, in the Semifinal that sees the 18-year-old as a heavy favorite to reach the final. Gauff is ranked 23rd in the world and has a couple of singles titles under her belt.

Gauff and Trevisan also join the number one ranked player in the world Iga Swiatek. She will oppose the 20th-ranked Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

For Gauff, her performance this year exceeds last year’s run that saw her lose in the quarterfinals of last year’s French Open to eventual champion Barbora Krejčíková.

Gauff is the lone American left standing in the French Open and is looking to become the 10th American ever to win the French Open, the last being Serena Williams. As part of her dominance, Gauff has yet to lose a set so far in the tournament.

A win in the semifinals will not only secure a higher ranking but also send the message that the future of American women’s tennis may be in good hands after the Williams’ sisters retire.

Gauff is a -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Gauff vs. Trevisan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Trevisan listed as the underdog at +230.

The semifinal matchup between Gauff and Trevisan is set to start at 10:30am Thursday.

For all tennis coverage like this Coco Gauff article, visit amNY Sports