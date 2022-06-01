Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Tennis

Last American Standing: Coco Gauff looks to reach 2022 French Open Final

by Nick Faria
0
comments
Posted on
Coco Gauff advances to the semi-finals in the 2022 French Open
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she defeats Sloane Stephens of the U.S. after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Three years ago, Coco Gauff had caught the eyes of the tennis world when she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Now, the 18-year-old phenom is on the verge of winning her first Grand Slam in tennis after she American Sloane Stephens, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the 2022 French Open Semifinals. 

It’s the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for Gauff. 

Coco Gauff hits a winner in her quarter-final
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Gauff will be set to face off against unseeded Martina Trevisan, from Italy, in the Semifinal that sees the 18-year-old as a heavy favorite to reach the final. Gauff is ranked 23rd in the world and has a couple of singles titles under her belt. 

Gauff and Trevisan also join the number one ranked player in the world Iga Swiatek. She will oppose the 20th-ranked Daria Kasatkina of Russia. 

For Gauff, her performance this year exceeds last year’s run that saw her lose in the quarterfinals of last year’s French Open to eventual champion Barbora Krejčíková. 

Gauff is the lone American left standing in the French Open and is looking to become the 10th American ever to win the French Open, the last being Serena Williams. As part of her dominance, Gauff has yet to lose a set so far in the tournament. 

A win in the semifinals will not only secure a higher ranking but also send the message that the future of American women’s tennis may be in good hands after the Williams’ sisters retire. 

Gauff is a -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Gauff vs. Trevisan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Trevisan listed as the underdog at +230. 

The semifinal matchup between Gauff and Trevisan is set to start at 10:30am Thursday. 

For all tennis coverage like this Coco Gauff article, visit amNY Sports

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for Tailgate Sports and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC