College Football: Kansas at Houston Week 3 preview, how to watch, more

Football season is heating up with the NFL getting started this week and college football continuing. We’ll get you caught up on some of the big college football matchups around the nation in Week 2.

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at Houston Cougars (1-1)

@ TDECU Stadium in Houston, WV.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Saturday, September 17th Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Matchup:

Heading into the fourth matchup in this pair’s history, Kansas and Houston is going to definitely be a game to keep an eye on as the Jayhawks are coming off of a thrilling overtime win against West Virginia.

Last week’s win brought Kansas to its first 2-0 since 2011, but this year’s Jayhawks are hoping to avoid the same fate as the 2011 team that failed to win another game on the season– But would it be too outlandish to already think that they’re well on their way?

Kansas currently ranks first among all FBS schools in points per game, averaging 55.5, and if there were any remaining doubts about the starting quarterback position, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels shut them down in the week two win. Daniels tallied three passing touchdowns for 219 yards in week two, going 18-for-29 on passing. Daniels wasn’t afraid to show off his mobility, either, rushing for 85 yards.

Putting up 42 points, West Virginia and junior quarterback JT Daniels definitely put up more of a fight against the Kansas defense compared to the Jayhawks’ week one opponent in Tennessee Tech, but the defense still showed out where it mattered, as highlighted by sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant’s 86-yard interception return in overtime that secured the 55-42 win.

But as we get deeper into the college football season, challenges for Kansas will continue to arise, and the next roadblock is to get through the Houston Cougars.

Similarly to the Jayhawks, the Cougars are also coming off of an overtime finish, though Houston’s square-off with Texas Tech resulted in a tally to the loss column, falling 33-30 to the Red Raiders in two overtimes.

The Cougars came back from being down 17-3 at halftime, but a Texas Tech game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth was the first domino to fall for Houston before Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith locked in a win with a nine-yard run for a touchdown. Houston’s collapse in overtime shows potential for two outcomes as they host Kansas in week three: Either the Cougars carry on from last week’s loss, or they use it as extra motivation to put a stop to a Kansas team that keeps on rolling.

This is the first time since 2005 that this pair has met up, and just the fourth time in history. As Kansas remains undefeated both in this season and against Houston all time, can the Jayhawks survive another week against a strong opponent? Or will the Cougars get back in the win column and take down a Kansas team that continues to trend upwards?

Players to Know:

Devin Neal, KU running back

Season stats: 150 yards, five total touchdowns

“Real Deal” Devin Neal is going to be one of the players to take note of ahead of the week three matchup. The sophomore running back played a monumental role in the Jayhawk win against West Virginia with his three touchdowns in week two. Though up against a tough defense, it wouldn’t be unexpected for Neal to still keep Houston’s hands full throughout the matchup.

Cobee Bryant, KU cornerback

Season stats: four total tackles, three solo tackles

The sophomore cornerback has been responsible for two large plays for the Jayhawks’ defense. In week one against Tennessee Tech, Bryant returned a blocked kick for a 61-yard touchdown in the 56-10 blowout win, but of course, what put him in the headlines this past week was the 86-yard interception return that sealed the win for the Jayhawks against the Mountaineers. As the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it’ll be interesting to see what ways the young cornerback can continue supporting the Kansas defense.

Clayton Tune, Houston quarterback

Season stats: 472 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, 59.2% completion

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune led the Cougars to their week one, triple overtime win against the UTSA Roadrunners, gunning three touchdowns on 206 yards in addition to one rushing touchdown. Though his performance against the Red Raiders faltered with a 44.4 QBR, Tune could still show off the arm that was a highlight in the season-opening win.

