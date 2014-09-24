Derek Jeter has plenty of post-playing career options

What does a guy like the Captain have in store for his next chapter?

Derek Jeter got a job right out of high school, and he’s been doing it for the same employer ever since. So when the Yankee captain officially finishes his baseball playing career after this weekend, he’ll be looking for other things to do.

So what does a guy like Jeter have in store for his next chapter? Assuredly, he’s got plenty of options. Only he knows for sure, but here are a few professional and personal endeavors No. 2 might pursue in career No. 2.

Professional pitchman

At this point — and this will hurt most people to read it — there is a generation of kids that knows Michael Jordan best as the guy who sells Hanes. That could be in store for Jeter as well. His sponsors are numerous, and he even shares quite a few with “His Airness.” Anyone else foresee a Nike or Gatorade commercial series with No. 2 and No. 23?

Baseball ownership

Another Jordan-esque pursuit Jeter has made known is his desire to be the sports’ first former player to own a team. It’s a worthwhile goal considering his success off the field — and $253,430,000 in career salary alone, according to spotrac.com. But how weird would it be if Jeter was the face of, say, the Houston Astros? Maybe he can still wear a pinstripe suit.

Marriage

It’s an unconfirmed fact that one in three women ages 25 to 30 is still in love with the outgoing Yankees shortstop. Jeter’s love life has always been compelling gossip fodder, but he’s never taken the plunge down the aisle. Maybe with his playing days behind him, he’ll have more time to settle down, find Mrs. Jeter and start a family.

What he won’t do

Jeter has said he’s not interested in going into coaching, and the fact that he has grown tired of the traveling would imply scouting and similar roles are off the table. Broadcasting is out, too, as he’s said. And, while he received a pair of golf clubs on his farewell tour and hosts a celebrity tournament, Golf Digest noted in 2007 his handicap on the links was about 30 at the time. Needless to say, he won’t be on the PGA Tour.