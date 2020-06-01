Derek Jeter speaks out on George Floyd’s death, protests

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Former New York Yankees captain and current owner of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter, spoke out on Monday about the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests it sparked across the United States.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of George Floyd and feel the pain and outrage it has caused his family and people throughout the world,” Jeter said. “This is a narrative that has happened far too often with us as people of color. It is time for racial hatred to end and to be unquestionably recognized and responded to with severe punishment.”

Floyd was killed while in police custody by Minneapolis PD officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the 46-year-old’s neck until he died.

The moment, caught on video, spread across the United States, prompting the protests that have dominated the national landscape since last week.

Ranging from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, demonstrations have featured clashes between protestors and police, which has only added further stress to an already fragile situation. Over 4,100 people have been arrested, per multiple reports.

“It’s encouraging to see people of all colors around the world speaking out and protesting another human tragedy that has too often been the death of a black person,” Jeter, whose father is black, said. “No one should be excused from acts of racial hatred. Please do not allow anyone to demonize those who are standing up against these acts.”

Jeter’s remarks also included a call to action in hopes that the cultural landscape in the United States can improve for future generations.

“I hope that my children and nephews don’t have to live in a society where people are unjustly treated because of the color of their skin,” he said. ” I hope that their white friends grow up to recognize that it is not only enough to verbalize their non-racist views, but also to participate at an active level to eradicate racism.”

“I hope we can all denounce the insidious signs of racial hatred and take action as human beings.”