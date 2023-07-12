Derek Jeter wants Yankees to ‘go out and get’ superstar Juan Soto at 2023 MLB trade deadline

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto, right, celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim (7) and Austin Nola after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

With things seeming a bit stale in the Bronx, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has the solution for revitalizing the mediocre AL East club: Go get Juan Soto.

Speaking on Fox following the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the Hall-of-Fame shortstop suggested that the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman should keep a keen eye on the 24-year-old outfielder as the Aug. 1 trade deadline inches closer if the San Diego Padres continue to struggle.

“I do believe the San Diego Padres can get hot and really make some waves in the National League West,” Jeter began. “But if they don’t — it’s not too late but the sun’s starting to set — and they don’t have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto.”

The three-time All-Star and the Padres have been one of two major disappointments in Major League Baseball this season alongside the Yankees’ crosstown-rival Mets. They sit four games under .500 despite a litany of stars headlined by Soto and Manny Machado — 8.5 games back in the NL West and six games out of the final NL Wild Card Spot.

Soto hasn’t been able to put it all together in San Diego since being dealt from the Washington Nationals at last year’s trade deadline. A career .301 batter with a .981 OPS from 2018-2021, he’s batted just .255 with an .854 OPS in 142 games with the Padres.

Regardless of the recent downswing, Soto still is one of the brightest young stars in the game and would command a king’s ransom on the trade market if the Padres decide to go that route should things not improve. He’s under team control through the 2024 season (via arbitration) before becoming a free agent ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Yankees could certainly use a bat that carries the kind of danger Soto’s does. Their offense has been insignificant since slugger Aaron Judge’s monster season (19 home runs in 49 games) was derailed by a toe injury on June 3. New York is 14-17 without Judge while being held to three or fewer runs 17 times during that stretch.

It is still unknown when Judge will be able to return to the Yankees’ ranks, which makes the move more of a no-brainer for Jeter.

“Especially if you don’t know how long Judge is going to be out, they need some offense,” Jeter said. “I think it makes sense.”

The Yankees are currently in fourth place in the AL East, eight games back of the Tampa Bay Rays and one game out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

