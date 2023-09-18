Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Mets’ Edwin Diaz will not pitch in 2023: Report

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Edwin Diaz Mets
Edwin Diaz (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz will not pitch in 2023, after all, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo on Monday. 

Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic in March and underwent surgery shortly after. While he was initially deemed to be out for the entire season, the progress during his rehabilitation and his desire to return suggested that he could make his way back to the mound before the end of the season. 

Hefner, however, told DiComo that bringing the 29-year-old right-hander would be “too risky.

“I’m not as concerned about the pitching. It’s more about fielding,” he continued. “If we were in a different situation as a team, we would probably push to the point that he’d be pitching in games right now.”

Edwin Diaz Mets
Edwin Diaz (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

But the Mets are simply playing out the remainder of their schedule after a disappointing season that began with World Series expectations. It was Diaz’s injury that immediately threw a wrench into those aspirations, thinning out a bullpen that already lacked legitimate depth and struggled throughout the year. 

Diaz will continue to throw bullpen sessions and will be ready for the start of the 2024 season. 

For more on Edwin Diaz and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC