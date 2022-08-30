Mets closer Edwin Diaz catapulting Timmy Trumpet’s ‘Narco’ to new heights

Timmy Trumpet, born Timothy Smith, couldn’t have told you a thing about Major League Baseball at the start of this year — the Australian recording artist and DJ’s comfort zone is usually cricket, which was the sport he played growing up before pivoting to music studios and festivals around the world.

But on Tuesday night in Queens, he found himself at the heart of Citi Field before the start of the New York Mets’ vital three-game set against the MLB-best Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’ve never been in a stadium this big before,” Trumpet said. “I have like, goosebumps, constantly right now… This is my first baseball game I’ve ever been to. I can assure you I’m a Mets fan for life. You guys got me and the way you looked after me.”

He can thank Edwin Diaz for that.

The Mets closer has made Timmy Trumpet and Blasterjaxx’s song, “Narco” — released nearly five years ago — a viral sensation by using the Australian’s catchy instrumental as his entrance music before save opportunities.

Diaz has used “Narco” as his entrance music since his days with the Seattle Mariners, though he temporarily switched it in 2019 during his first season with the Mets — which was his worst as a pro. Needless to say, he was advised to change it back to Trumpet’s tune.

“Coming to New York, a more Latin place, I wanted a Puerto Rican song to play into the crowd,” Diaz said. “After that season, [my wife] said ‘you should play Narco again.'”

“This year when that song went viral when I was coming into the game, he reached out to us and we started talking.”

“Narco” has been playing quite a lot around Citi Field this season with Diaz putting together an All-Star campaign with a 1.40 ERA and 28 saves, and a league-leading 41 games finished. While he’s catapulted to rockstar status in New York, Trumpet’s song has ben right there with him as Mets fans have adopted the track as a rallying cry.

“I can feel the vibe from the fans,” Diaz said about what he feels when he enters the game. “I have to concentrate and get into the game and do my job. But as soon as I start running, I see the fans… it’s pretty special, it’s pretty cool.”

It’s now become an iconic closer’s entrance song that is being held in such high esteem that is usually reserved for the likes of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” for Hall-of-Fame closer Mariano Rivera.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Trumpet said. “It’s incredibly humbling and a great honor that a world-class athlete’s using mys long as inspiration to run onto that pitch. This guy is such a professional, he could do this with any song but I’m very thankful to the Mets supporters and anyone adding this track to their playlist and supporting Narco… I’m just really, really thankful. I don’t have the words.”

Trumpet’s stay in Queens is a short one. He’s on his way to Singapore on Thursday to continue his worldwide tour after playing Tomorrowland in Belgium last week, where he received a promise from the Mets closer that he’ll attend one of his shows.

Before that happens though, Trumpet might have to make one more pitstop in New York before the baseball season ends.

“I can’t wait to see Diaz play this at the World Series for a victory,” he said. “I’ll be there for that one.”

