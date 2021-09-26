Eli Manning inducted into Giants Ring of Honor

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Eli Manning received the highest honor bestowed to a player by the Giants as he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor while his No. 10 jersey number was retired from circulation during the team’s Week 3 clash with the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon.

“Being a part of the New York Giants organization was one of the great thrills of my life,” Manning said. “I’m indebted to so many coaches and great teammates… A big thank you to the New York Giants fans. I’m going to miss running out through that tunnel and hearing your cheers.

Manning received a boisterous ovation just moments after team co-owner John Mara took the podium — to which he was addressed with jeers that prompted the honoree to try and hush the crowd.

“As a two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Man of the Year, and a future Hall of Famer, you represented this team with pride, dignity, and with class,” Mara said. “We now welcome you to the ring of honor and tell you no Giant will wear No. 10 again.”

As Manning’s No. 10 adorned the ring of honor next to former teammate Justin Tucks’, a litany of his former teammates were on-hand to celebrate, including his offensive line, and wide receivers Plaxico Burress and Victor Cruz.

“Eli, on behalf of your teammates, coaches, Giants fans, congratulations on a remarkable career,” his center, Sean O’Hara said. “Not just for what you did alongside many Super Bowl fields, but for what you did off the field. The way you carried yourself, the way you honored the Giants.”

Along with two Super Bowl titles won in 2008 and 2012, Manning holds the Giants’ franchise records with 57,023 passing yards and 366 passing touchdowns.

He even got to throw a couple of passes to end his day, re-enacting “the helmet catch” with David Tyree from Super Bowl XLII and the tightrope conversion to Mario Manningham in the final drive of Super Bowl XLVI.