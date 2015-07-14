Epiphanny Prince quickly carves major role with Liberty

With just two games separating the first and last place teams in the Eastern Conference — entering last night’s games …

With just two games separating the first and last place teams in the Eastern Conference — entering last night’s games — Epiphanny Prince’s return home could be what springs the Liberty to the top-seed in the playoffs.

Prince missed the season’s first 10 games to play in the EuroBasket tournament after the Liberty (7-5) acquired the Fort Greene native in an offseason trade that sent Cappie Pondexter to the Chicago Sky.

Making her Liberty debut, Prince had 12 points and two assists as a reserve in Thursday’s 79-76 win over the Washington Mystics, followed by 14 points and four assists while starting at shooting guard in Sunday’s 84-76 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The two-time All-Star’s presence in the starting lineup pushed guard Sugar Rodgers to the bench against the Dream, who was averaging 15.6 points as a starter during the previous five games.

Coach Bill Laimbeer likely will continue to experiment with his rotation, as his roster contains a plethora of guards and centers but very few players fit for the traditional small forward position. Prince figures to develop a dangerous pick-and-roll combination with Tina Charles.

Prince will play her first game at the Garden in a Liberty uniform at 11 a.m. today against the San Antonio Stars (3-10).