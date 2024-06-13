Euro 2024: Schedule, group and team breakdowns, predictions, odds, more

FILE – The trophy is on display during the presentation of the European soccer championship ‘EURO 2024’ trophy at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The Euros kick off in Munich, Friday June 14, when host country Germany plays Scotland at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. The tournament begins with six groups of four teams. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

There is the World Cup, and then there is Euro 2024. That is how big and prolific of an international soccer tournament this is.

Some of the greatest and most recognizable names of world soccer like Mbappe, Ronaldo, Kroos, Modric, and Lewandowski descend upon Germany as one heck of an appetizer for the 2026 World Cup begins on Friday.

Below we take you through every team and every group in your most comprehensive guide to the biggest soccer tournament of the summer.

Group A

Germany

FIFA world rank: 16th

16th Best-ever Euro finish: 3x Champions (1972, 1980, 1996)

3x Champions (1972, 1980, 1996) Odds to win Euro 2024: +550

+550 Player to watch: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

The hosts are coming in with significantly low expectations after they were eliminated in the group stage at each of the last two World Cups. At Euro 2020, they were destroyed by England in the Round of 16. They are a work in progress under manager Julian Nagelsmann and there will be growing pains, but they should not encounter many issues in the group stage. There is plenty of motivation, though. Toni Kroos is calling it a career after this tournament and he has won everything possible during his club career. His trophy cabinet with Germany, however, remains empty.

Hungary

FIFA world rank: 26th

26th Best-ever Euro finish: 3rd place in 1964

3rd place in 1964 Odds to win Euro 2024: +8000

+8000 Player to watch: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Hungary should get a boost from a raucous fan base that will make the easy trip to Germany, but this is a team that is seen as a legitimate dark horse to make some serious noise at this tournament. While usually an afterthought on the international stage, this is a team that lost by one goal to Portugal and then proceeded to draw France and Germany at the previous Euros. It appears they have gotten better, too. Before losing to Ireland on June 4, Hungary had not lost in two years. Szoboszlai is the star man but this is a team with an interesting blend of youth and proven veterans. Left-back Milos Kerkez is 20 years old and coming off his first Premier League season with Bournemouth and Willi Orban captains Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Scotland

FIFA world rank: 39th

39th Best-ever Euro finish: Group Stage (3x)

Group Stage (3x) Odds to win Euro 2024: +8000

+8000 Player to watch: Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Scotland has never advanced past the group stage of a major tournament but Steve Clarke continues to take his country to new heights. The Tartan Army has a wealth of talent inhabiting the top tier in England and Scotland — most notably Scott McTominay of Manchester United. Billy Gilmour could have an impact on this tournament, as well. The 22-year-old Chelsea product is now a fixture of the midfield at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. But injuries have sapped their roster, most notably sidelining important attackers in Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak. Southampton’s Che Adams will be tasked to step up but a local product in Lewis Morgan of the New York Red Bulls was called in to provide scoring depth. He has nine goals in 16 MLS matches this season.

Switzerland

FIFA world rank: 19th

19th Best-ever Euro finish: Quarterfinalists in 2020

Quarterfinalists in 2020 Odds to win Euro 2024: +6500

+6500 Player to watch: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Switzerland may be the second-highest-rated team in the group, but major question marks surround their defense, which is an issue that has plagued it for quite some time. Just look at the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup when they conceded six against Portugal. But there is some magic within their ranks. Granit Xhaka resurrected his career after leaving Arsenal to help lead Bayer Leverkusen to a remarkable and first-ever Bundesliga title this season and an undefeated domestic double overall. Defender Manuel Akanji of Manchester City won yet another Premier League title this season, goalkeeper Yann Sommer won a Serie A title with Inter Milan, and midfielder Remo Freuler was a talisman of the surprising Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League out of Italy.

Euro 2024 Group A schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Friday, June 14 Germany vs. Scotland 3 p.m. FOX Saturday, June 15 Hungary vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. Fox Sports (stream) Wednesday, June 19 Germany vs. Hungary 12 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, June 19 Scotland vs. Switzerland 3 p.m. FOX Sunday, June 23 Switzerland vs. Germany 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 23 Scotland vs. Hungary 3 p.m. FOX

Group A predicted finish

Germany Hungary Switzerland Scotland

Group B

Albania

FIFA world rank: 66th

66th Best-ever Euro finish: Group Stage in 2016

Group Stage in 2016 Odds to win Euro 2024: +25000

+25000 Player to watch: Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan)

Albania has the dubious honor of being the minnows in the group of depth. Their chances of making it to the knockout stage seem almost impossible with the Nos. 8, 9, and 10 teams in the world waiting for them. Still, they have some quality players that could make some noise in Germany. Armando Broja caught the eyes of Chelsea even if he struggled to hammer down consistent playing time in England but it’s the young Inter Milan midfielder, Asllani, who will be the engine of the Albanians.

Croatia

FIFA world rank: 10th

10th Best-ever Euro finish: 2x Quarterfinalists (1996, 2008)

2x Quarterfinalists (1996, 2008) Odds to win Euro 2024: +4000

+4000 Player to watch: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

This is the last dance for two of Croatia’s most iconic players in Modric and Ivan Perisic. An aging group that leaves plenty to be desired up front, they still have a reliable group with Mateo Kovacic, Gvardiol, and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic that should keep them in contention. Croatia has found wonderful success during their golden generation at the World Cup, but this core has never won a knockout match at the European Championships.

Italy

FIFA world rank: 9th

9th Best-ever Euro finish: 2x Champions (1968, 2020)

2x Champions (1968, 2020) Odds to win Euro 2024: +1600

+1600 Player to watch: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

The defending European champions have an awful lot to prove after failing to qualify for each of the last two World Cups. They were shaky during qualifying, they lost their manager in Roberto Mancini, and their striker core of Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Samacca provides an abundance of uncertainty. Their calling card, however, remains very much intact. Gil Azzurri’s defense is as stout and resolute as ever and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best in the world. The x-factor is Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella, who will pull the strings of Italy’s attack just as he did while winning a Serie A title this year.

Spain

FIFA world rank: 8th

8th Best-ever Euro finish: 3x Champions (1964, 2008, 2012)

3x Champions (1964, 2008, 2012) Odds to win Euro 2024: +800

+800 Player to watch: Rodri (Manchester City)

Since the dissolving of Spain’s golden generation, which included a World Cup title in 2010 and a Euro crown in 2012, La Roja have struggled on the big stage — especially when it comes to scoring goals. Alvaro Morata is coming off his finest season yet with 21 goals for Atletico Madrid up front and they injected dynamism on the wings with Yamal and Nico Williams. It will be their job to finish what Rodri will likely set up. The Manchester City holding midfielder is one of the best in the world and has picked up his playmaking responsibilities in the process.

Euro 2024 Group B schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Saturday, June 15 Spain vs. Croatia 12 p.m. FOX Saturday, June 15 Italy vs. Albania 3 p.m. FOX Wednesday, June 19 Croatia vs. Albania 9 a.m. FS1 Thursday, June 20 Spain vs. Italy 3 p.m. FOX Monday, June 24 Croatia vs. Italy 3 p.m. FOX Monday, June 24 Albania vs. Spain 3 p.m. FS1

Group B predicted finish

Spain Italy Croatia Albania

Group C

Denmark

FIFA world rank: 21st

21st Best-ever Euro finish: Champions in 1992

Champions in 1992 Odds to win Euro 2024: +3500

+3500 Player to watch: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Denmark’s better days are behind them but a manageable group means that there should be no reason why they don’t finish second in the group and qualify for the knockout stages. At the heart of the Danes are a pair of Manchester United stars in the veteran Christian Eriksen and the young Rasmus Hojlund, who has enjoyed the start to life on the national team with seven goals in 14 matches.

England

FIFA world rank: 4th

4th Best-ever Euro finish: Runners-Up in 2020

Runners-Up in 2020 Odds to win Euro 2024: +350

+350 Player to watch: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

If there is a Three Lions team to end their 58-year trophy drought and win just their second-ever major tournament (1966 World Cup), it is this team. Kane is the best pure No. 9 on the planet and England boasts an embarrassment of creative riches whether it be Phil Foden of Manchester City, Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, or the up-and-coming star Chelsea man, Cole Palmier, who finished second in the Premier League with 22 goals at just 22 years old. They are fast, they are fluid, and they are a force.

Serbia

FIFA world rank: 33rd

33rd Best-ever Euro finish: 2x Runners-Up (1960, 1968)

2x Runners-Up (1960, 1968) Odds to win Euro 2024: +8000

+8000 Player to watch: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Serbia certainly has the attacking horses to make a legitimate run at the No. 2 spot in the group. Vlahovic starred at Juventus and Aleksander Mitrovic is still a highly-regarded striker despite leaving Fulham in the Premier League to go to Saudi Arabia. Other veteran attacking options remain in Dusan Tadic, who scored 10 goals in his first season in Turkey following an impressive run with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Slovenia

FIFA world rank: 57th

57th Best-ever Euro finish: Group Stage in 2000

Group Stage in 2000 Odds to win Euro 2024: +25000

+25000 Player to watch: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Slovenia does not boast an abundance of experience on the big European stage. In fact, they have just four players who currently participate in the five largest leagues in Europe (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France). Oblak, the brilliant Atletico Madrid keeper, will have to stand on his head to keep his side in the tournament.

Euro 2024 Group C schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Sunday, June 16 Slovenia vs. Denmark 12 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 16 Serbia vs. England 3 p.m. FOX Thursday, June 20 Slovenia vs. Serbia 9 a.m. FS1 Thursday, June 20 Denmark vs. England 12 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, June 25 England vs. Slovenia 3 p.m. FOX Tuesday, June 25 Denmark vs. Serbia 3 p.m. FS1

Group C predicted finish

England Denmark Serbia Slovenia

Group D

Austria

FIFA world rank: 25th

25th Best-ever Euro finish: Round of 16 in 2020

Round of 16 in 2020 Odds to win Euro 2024: +6500

+6500 Player to watch: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

They beat Germany back in March and qualified for the Euros in a group that also featured Belgium and Sweden. But the Austrians are considered the third-best team in this group despite being anchored by Marcel Sabitzer, who had a brilliant season with Borussia Dortmund, which included an appearance in the Champions League Final.

France

FIFA world rank: 2nd

2nd Best-ever Euro finish: 2x Champions (1984, 2000)

2x Champions (1984, 2000) Odds to win Euro 2024: +350

+350 Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

The 2018 World Cup champions and the 2022 finalists are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024. A deep squad is headlined by the talismanic Kylian Mbappe, who is the best player on the planet right now and preparing to move from PSG to Real Madrid. N’Golo Kante is back to provide a calming, holding presence in the midfield, which may be invaluable considering Les Bleus’ only real question mark exists at the center-back spot with Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano currently leaving something to be desired heading into the tournament.

Netherlands

FIFA world rank: 7th

7th Best-ever Euro finish: Champions in 1988

Champions in 1988 Odds to win Euro 2024: +1600

+1600 Player to watch: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Ronald Koeman’s committed and gritty side found a way to get to the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup, start a verbal sparring match with Lionel Messi, and push Argentina in a quarterfinal which it ultimately lost. The same major players of that tournament — van Dijk, Cody Gakpo of Liverpool, Memphis Depay of Atletico Madrid, and Matthijs de Light of Bayern Munich — are still there and that experience should have them flirting with the quarterfinals in Germany.

Poland

FIFA world rank: 28th

28th Best-ever Euro finish: Quarterfinalists in 2016

Quarterfinalists in 2016 Odds to win Euro 2024: +10000

+10000 Player to watch: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

We are getting awfully close to the last call of Lewandowski, one of the best pure goal scorers the sport has seen over the last 20 years. He is still one of the best at 35 years old, but he is dealing with a thigh injury that is expected to hold him out of at least the first game of the tournament. Without him, Poland’s chances in a strong group plummet.

Euro 2024 Group D schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Sunday, June 16 Poland vs. Netherlands 9 a.m. FS1 Monday, June 17 Austria vs. France 3 p.m. FOX Friday, June 21 Poland vs. Austria 12 p.m. FS1 Friday, June 21 Netherlands vs. France 3 p.m. FOX Tuesday, June 25 Netherlands vs. Austria 12 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, June 25 France vs. Poland 12 p.m. FOX

Group D predicted finish

France Netherlands Austria Poland

Group E

Belgium

FIFA world rank: 3rd

3rd Best-ever Euro finish: Runners-Up in 1980

Runners-Up in 1980 Odds to win Euro 2024: +1600

+1600 Player to watch: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Belgium’s golden generation is starting to lose pieces. Eden Hazard has retired while De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel, and Jan Vertonghen are on their last legs of competing at the highest levels of the game. Jeremy Doku, a 22-year-old winger from Manchester City, is going to carry the torch for a new generation of Belgians that also includes Charles de Ketelaere, who stepped up for Atalanta in Serie A this season. They should have no issue winning this group, but can they shake off past disappointments to make one more legitimate run at a major trophy?

Romania

FIFA world rank: 46th

46th Best-ever Euro finish: Quarterfinalists in 2000

Quarterfinalists in 2000 Odds to win Euro 2024: +20000

+20000 Player to watch: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac, Saudi Arabia)

This is the Romanian’s first major tournament in eight years and they have not recorded a victory on a big stage since Euro 2000. Stanciu will be the centerpiece of the Romanian side that should be entering the tournament feeling hopeful considering they are in one of the weakest groups of the tournament.

Slovakia

FIFA world rank: 48th

48th Best-ever Euro finish: Champions in 1976 (as Czechoslovakia)

Champions in 1976 (as Czechoslovakia) Odds to win Euro 2024: +50000

+50000 Player to watch: Milan Skriniar (PSG)

Slovakia lacks the talent to provide an attacking presence at the Euros. Instead, they will likely rely on the counter-attack while relying on two defensive stalwarts in Skriniar at center back and Napoli defensive midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.

Ukraine

FIFA world rank: 22nd

22nd Best-ever Euro finish: Quarterfinalists in 2020

Quarterfinalists in 2020 Odds to win Euro 2024: +8000

+8000 Player to watch: Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

In the face of war, Ukraine qualified for the Euros and will carry the pride of their nation into a major tournament — so they will not be short of motivation. Setting that storyline aside, the motivated side also has some brilliant talents. Mudryk is a speedy midfielder who starred for Premier League giants, Chelsea, who will feed off of their cornerstone in Oleksandr Zinchenko — an Arsenal defender who likely will feature in the center of Ukraine’s midfield. This is a young, fun team that also features another Chelsea transfer target Georgiy Sudakov, Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who should be in the mix for the top spot in the group.

Euro 2024 Group E schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Monday, June 17 Romania vs. Ukraine 9 a.m. Fox Sports (streaming) Monday, June 17 Belgium vs. Slovakia 12 p.m. FS1 Friday, June 21 Slovakia vs. Ukraine 9 a.m. Fox Sports (streaming) Saturday, June 22 Belgium vs. Romania 3 p.m. FOX Wednesday, June 26 Ukraine vs. Belgium 12 p.m. FOX Wednesday, June 26 Slovakia vs. Romania 12 p.m. FS1

Group E predicted finish

Belgium Ukraine Romania Slovakia

Group F

Czechia

FIFA world rank: 36th

36th Best-ever Euro finish: Champions in 1976 (as Czechoslovakia)

Champions in 1976 (as Czechoslovakia) Odds to win Euro 2024: +15000

+15000 Player to watch: Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

They have a new coach who has only been in charge for six months and lacks a true identity heading into the tournament. Regardless, they have a world-class striker in Patrick Schick who overcame injuries to score seven goals in 20 appearances late this season as a solid prep for the Euros. Schick was a major force at the last Euros, tying Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals at the tournament with five.

Georgia

FIFA world rank: 75th

75th Best-ever Euro finish: N/A

N/A Odds to win Euro 2024: +50000

+50000 Player to watch: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

The lowest-ranked side at the tournament is making its European Championship debut. Their players lack experience in big European leagues and their defense is deemed a liability. Kvaratskhelia is capable of being a prolific striker despite a down year in Serie A and Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will have an opportunity to prove he is a top-tier keeper because he will be plenty busy.

Portugal

FIFA world rank: 6th

6th Best-ever Euro finish: Champions in 2016

Champions in 2016 Odds to win Euro 2024: +700

+700 Player to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia)

As long as Cristiano Ronaldo is wearing a Portugal kit, it will be his team. The 39-year-old will participate in his sixth Euros, holding the record for most games and goals scored at the tournament. While he fled the big leagues for Saudi Arabia, he was still a force in qualifying with nine goals in 10 matches. But he is supported by superstars, making Portugal a legitimate threat to win a second Euro title. Vitinha was PSG’s second-best player this season behind Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva starred in Manchester City’s midfield, Diogo Jota scored 10 goals in 21 matches for Liverpool, and Joao Felix had 10 goal contributions with Barcelona.

Turkey

FIFA world rank: 40th

40th Best-ever Euro finish: Semifinalists in 2008

Semifinalists in 2008 Odds to win Euro 2024: +8000

+8000 Player to watch: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Turkey is inconsistent. They recently beat Germany and Croatia but also lost 6-1 to Austria. If they find their footing, they will be a tough out. Hakan Calhanoglu was invaluable in the midfield of Inter Milan’s Serie A-winning side and 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz took a major step forward with Juventus this season. There is no reason they should not be in the mix for second in Group F.

Euro 2024 Group F schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Tuesday, June 18 Turkey vs. Georgia 12 p.m. Fox Sports (streaming) Tuesday, June 18 Portugal vs. Czechia 3 p.m. FOX Saturday, June 22 Georgia vs. Czechia 9 a.m. Fox Sports (streaming) Saturday, June 22 Turkey vs. Portugal 12 p.m. FOX Wednesday, June 26 Czechia vs. Turkey 3 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, June 26 Georgia vs. Portugal 3 p.m. FOX

Group F predicted finish

Portugal Turkey Czechia Georgia

