EXCLUSIVE: Edgardo Alfonzo says Mets ‘didn’t have anything for me’ when looking for job

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While the Mets are in the process of filling out the final portions of their coaching staff, it appears — for now — that Edgardo Alfonzo won’t be in the teams’ plans.

The former Mets All-Star infielder told amNewYork Sports on Thursday that he reached out to the team’s director of player development, Kevin Howard, about potentially rejoining the organization in some capacity.

“They just didn’t have anything for me right now,” Alfonzo said.

Alfonzo had previously served in the Mets organization as a coach for the Single-A affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones. After serving as bench coach from 2014-2016, he was named manager of the club — leading them to a New York – Penn League championship in 2019.

Just five weeks later, though, he was informed by the Mets that his contract would not be renewed. He has since made occasional appearances at Citi Field as a club ambassador.

The New York Post’s Mike Puma first reported on Wednesday that Alfonzo reached out to the Mets in hopes of getting rehired.

At the major-league level, the Mets are poised to bring first base coach Wayne Kirby, third base coach Joey Cora, and hitting coach Eric Chavez onto new manager Buck Showalter’s staff. A bench coach is expected to be hired by the end of the week, with Deesha Thosar of the Daily News reporting that it will be “an exciting, headline-grabbing hire.”

It’s led many to speculate that Alfonzo could be a potential candidate, but the 48-year-old muffled such hopes.

“If they don’t have anything for me in the minors, I don’t think it would happen in the big leagues,” Alfonzo said.

The Venezuelan native remains a fan favorite amongst many Mets supporters after spending eight seasons as a player from 1995-2002. The one-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner ranks fifth in franchise history with a .292 batting average and 1,136 hits, and fourth in WAR by a position player (29.6).