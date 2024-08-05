Fanatics Fest’s star-studden lineup taking shape for Aug. 16-18 convention at Javits Center

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former MLB players David Ortiz and Derek Jeter look on after the sixth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Imagine hearing from legendary athletes such as Barry Sanders, Andy Pettitte, and Kevin Durant up close and in-depth. Fanatics Fest presents an incredible opportunity from Aug. 16-18 at the Javits Center to do just that.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who has a famous 4th of July party featuring Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, and other world-class celebrities, is the man behind this star-studded event. He will be speaking on Saturday at a panel titled “The Butterfly Effect” with legendary rapper Travis Scott.

In “The Theatre” feature of the event, the biggest stars from all major sports will have candid discussions with one another. This includes talks between epic rivals such as Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, who will speak at the “Character Counts” panel on Friday.

How about a lesson in resilience? Who better to give it than the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft who would end up winning seven Super Bowls? Tom Brady will be featured at the “True Grit” panel on Friday, hosted by renowned sports journalist Stephen A. Smith. It will delve into Brady’s strategies to stay mentally tough and how he is focusing on life after football.

Exciting theatre panels are abundant, including an in-depth conversation between Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, former NBA star Jalen Rose, and Durant. New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are just a few more of the many athletes who will have the opportunity to speak at this vibrant and innovative event. The full list of theatre panels can be found here.

Are you an avid collector? If so, the “Collector Zone” might be just for you. Featuring over 350 booths with exclusive products and announcements, it sure sounds like an electric opportunity. The long list of booths attending can be viewed here.

How about those who are unfamiliar with collecting memorabilia but are interested in learning? Look no further than the “Collector Workshop Stage” wherein “all levels of collectors can learn and experience card collecting through workshops led by the biggest names in the hobby”, according to the Fanatics Fest website. With multiple fun workshops planned, this is a profound opportunity for any fan to learn the basics of collecting.

Also taking place will be the “Center Stage” panels in which topics are discussed among iconic sports and pop culture podcasts. This includes First Take, 4th-&-1, and Notsam Wrestling. As described on the Fanatics Fest website, this is “more than just a recording studio—it’s a hub of creativity, connection, and excitement.” The full list of podcasts featured can be found here.

Exclusive “Big Apple Refractors” cards will be sold each morning on a limited basis. Fans can visit the Topps booth for a chance to bring home this unique memorabilia. Players on these cards include Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Pete Alonso, among others. The full list and description can be found here.

What about kids? The “Kids Zone” is described as “the ultimate playground for young sports fans to unleash their passion for the game. From mini-basketball hoops to soccer dribbling challenges, the Kid Zone has it all,” according to the Fanatics Fest website. Kids tickets are also cheaper than adults’, coming in at about $76 for a three-day pass and ranging from $23 to $35 for a day pass.

There will also be an “Autographing and Photo Ops Zone” wherein fans can meet iconic stars and obtain an autograph, photo, or both. This must be booked and paid for in advance, which can be done here. This is a robust opportunity for any sports fan, as legends such as former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, wrestler Hulk Hogan, and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez will be partaking in the autographs and pictures, among many others.

The “Fanatics Superstore” will feature official sports apparel from the major sports leagues and some exclusive apparel from collaborations with top brands. There is also the “Lifestyle Zone”, which the Fanatics Fest website explains is “your playground to celebrate the dynamic synergy of sports and pop culture.” This will include exclusive merch and products from big brands.

The “Memorabilia Museum” is described as a “haven for sports aficionados and collectors alike,” according to the Fanatics Fest website. “From vintage jerseys to signed memorabilia, every artifact tells a story of triumph, perseverance, and the spirit of competition.” This is seemingly a must-visit for any avid sports fan.

With activities ranging from riveting discussions to epic competitions, such as the one where the best-dressed fan of each day can meet their favorite athlete, Fanatics Fest should be a special event for all involved. Tickets can be purchased here, ranging from $152 for an adult ticket for a three-day pass to $58 for a single-day ticket.

For more on Fanatics Fest, visit AMNY.com