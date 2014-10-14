Fantasy football: Know who to buy low, sell high

Buy Low

Drew Brees (QB, Saints)

Brees has not been himself this year, but he’ll be in plenty of shootouts and has been elite for far too long to discount. He should still be considered a top five fantasy QB.

LeSean McCoy (RB, Eagles)

He looked like his old self last week and won’t need to worry about splitting carries with Darren Sproles for the next few weeks.

Keenan Allen (WR, Chargers)

San Diego has more receiving threats this year, but Allen should regain his fantasy value once more TDs come his way.

Others

Nick Foles (QB, Eagles), Reggie Bush (RB, Lions), Shane Vereen (RB, Patriots), Jerick McKinnon (RB, Vikings), Michael Floyd (WR, Cardinals), Marques Colston (WR, Saints), Rob Gronkowski (TE, Patriots)

Sell high

Colin Kaepernick (QB, 49ers)

He is unlikely to ever repeat his performance against the Rams since he still plays for a run-first team.

Ahmad Bradshaw (RB, Colts)

His TD production is unsustainable, and even though he’s far more talented than Trent Richardson, the Colts can’t be trusted to figure that out.

Steve Smith (WR, Ravens)

Baltimore isn’t going to have more games where they throw five TDs in one half, and his value will decline as Torrey Smith emerges.

Others

Joe Flacco (QB, Ravens), Branden Oliver (RB, Chargers), Andre Williams (RB, Giants), Matt Asiata (RB, Vikings), Emmanuel Sanders (WR, Broncos), Golden Tate (WR, Lions), Antonio Gates (TE, Chargers).

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.