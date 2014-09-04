Fantasy football: Spiller poised for great Week 1

Here are some players to consider starting and sitting in week 1.

The NFL season is upon us, which means it is time to start breaking down the players you should be moving in and out of your lineup each week. While everything is dependent on who is on your team, here are some players to consider starting and sitting in week 1 (with higher valued players listed at the top and fringe players listed at the bottom).

START

C.J. Spiller (RB, Bills)

Could have a huge week against the Bears.

Colin Kaepernick (QB, 49ers)

Too early to tell how bad most defenses will be, but starting players like Kaepernick who face the Cowboys should be a safe bet.

Travis Kelce (TE, Chiefs)

Looked great in the preseason.

SIT

Robert Griffin III (QB, Redskins)

A renewed Houston pass rush could fluster Griffin.

Mike Wallace (WR, Dolphins)

Welcome to Revis Island, Patriots edition.

Maurice Jones-Drew (RB, Raiders)

He has an unclear role in the offense while up against a traditional sturdy Jets defense.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.