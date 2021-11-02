Faulty headsets have nothing on Giants’ lack of composure

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge admitted that malfunctioning headsets are “not what this is about,” when sifting through the rubble of a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night — but he certainly made sure that everyone knew about it.

“That’s the issue right there,” Judge said. “We are trying to make the right call. … We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast.”

The Giants have apparently been dealing with headset issues all season, making communication between the coaches and players all the more difficult. It’s a large reason why the Giants burned through their first-half timeouts, leaving them with none on a vital final drive before the break that could have yielded an all-important field goal.

Instead, the drive ended with a pair of penalties before quarterback Daniel Jones took a knee to prompt halftime.

“We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is,” Judge continued.

The necessary adjustments weren’t made in the second half, though, as the Giants once again were without timeouts with a minute left in the fourth quarter while trailing by a field goal 75 yards away from paydirt.

That’s what poor clock management will do for you — which is one of the many issues plaguing an inept Giants team.

But not without some more condemning of the headsets.

“Whoever is in charge of it, I don’t know if it’s through the league or us exactly, but they’ve gotta fix it fast. That’s it.” Probably more of an issue than headsets (read that as definitely) was the Giants’ astounding lack of composure. They committed 10 penalties — the most egregious one coming with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Oshane Ximines jumped offside to negate a Darnay Holmes interception of Patrick Mahomes. With a second chance, the Chiefs drove down to kick the game-winning field goal. “If we can’t rely on the equipment then we’ll try to figure something else out,” Judge said. “We tried at one point to go back to the old equipment but they told us we weren’t allowed to do it for whatever reason. We didn’t have issues with it last year. Hopefully, we figure it out.

“We have to eliminate the mistakes that we make down the stretch,” Judge said. “We can’t allow a team like this to have extra opportunities, and we can’t rob opportunities from ourselves with breakdowns in focus.”

That probably should take precedence over the faulty headsets.