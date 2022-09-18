Giants’ Tyrod Taylor suing Los Angeles Chargers team doctor for malpractice: Report

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is suing a Los Angeles team doctor for medical malpractice for the handling of an incident that occurred in 2020 when the veteran QB was a member of the team.

The suit, which was obtained by ESPN, was filed against Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute he operates for at least $5 million for suffering a punctured lung while undergoing treatment for a rib injury that season. Gazzaniga was going to give Taylor a pain-killing injection in his injured rib prior to a Sept. 20, 2020 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs when the lung puncture occurred.

Taylor’s lawsuit implies that he suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.” It also suggests that the incident cost Taylor his starting job with the Chargers on the cusp of his impending free agency.

Thus costing him money on the open market, where he would eventually sign a deal with the Houston Texans for one year.

“As he returned to free agency he entered as a back-up quarterback as opposed to a starting quarterback,” the lawsuit said, according to ESPN. “The economic difference between a starting quarterback’s salary and a back-up quarterback salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater. The exact amount of such past and future loss is unknown to [Taylor] at this time, and he will ask leave of this Court for permission to amend this Complaint to set forth the total amount when ascertained.”

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in November, but was moved to April because of the NFL season. The suit was originally filed in May of 2021 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Taylor signed a two-year contract with the Giants in March and has served as Daniel Jones’ backup through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Gazzaniga is still on the Chargers’ medical staff and had a hand in treating Justin Herbert this past week.