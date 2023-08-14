Jets depth chart projection: who makes final 53-man roster into regular season?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks to the sidelines before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

We’re at the midway point for the New York Jets in the preseason and a full month away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Before the Jets can even prepare for their Monday Night battle against Buffalo though, the team needs first to figure out who will play in some of the more critical positions on the roster. Luckily for them, their answers are beginning to be solved as the preseason continues.

New York may be coming off a 27-0 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers, but many of the position battles that have been observed to this point seem to be drawing to a close already. Let’s take a look at how the Jets are expected to look heading into Week One.

A reminder that this is only a projection and not an announcement made by the New York Jets at this time.

Offense

Jets Offensive Projection Position First Second Third Fourth WR Corey Davis Mecole Hardman Jr. TE C.J. Uzomah Jeremy Ruckert LT Duane Brown Billy Turner LG Laken Tomlinson Wes Schweitzer C Connor McGovern Joe Tippmann RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Wes Schweitzer RT Mekhi Becton Max Mitchell Carter Warren TE Tyler Conklin Jeremy Ruckert WR Garrett Wilson Randall Cobb WR Allen Lazard Mecole Hardman Jr. QB Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Tim Boyle RB Breece Hall Michael Carter Zonovan Knight Israel Abanikanda FB Nick Bawden

Notes:

If the New York Jets want to find a solution to their tackle crisis, it needs to start this week with joint practices against Tampa. It also means giving Mekhi Becton first-team reps to see what he can do against starters. New York’s patient approach with him has been commendable, but if the Jets want to play the five best offensive linemen, they need to make sure he is on the field.

It’s hard to envision where New York goes at running back as long as Dalvin Cook remains available. If Cook decides against going to Gang Green, then all four running backs could remain safe. If Cook comes to the Jets, it could mean they only keep three on the active roster.

What the team will do at receiver is also very interesting. They could keep six players and like Malik Taylor and Jason Brownlee battle it out, or neither could make the team and be sent to the practice squad to start the 2023 season. For the benefit of starting out strong, I think they’ll start away from the 53-man roster.

Remember, the third quarterback no longer counts towards the active roster on gameday so the Jets offense currently employs 27 players on the active roster with this projection. Let’s see what the defense looks like now.

Defense

Jets Defensive Projection Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth EDGE Jermaine Johnson Carl Lawson Will McDonald IV DL Quinnen Williams Quinton Jefferson DL Al Woods Solomon Thomas EDGE John Franklin-Myers Micheal Clemons Bryce Huff LB Jamien Sherwood Zaire Barnes LB C.J. Mosley Chazz Surratt LB Quincy Williams NB Michael Carter II CB Sauce Gardner Bryce Hall Jimmy Moreland CB D.J. Reed Brandin Echols S Jordan Whitehead Ashtyn Davis S Tony Adams Adrian Amos

Notes:

There are a lot of good defensive players that are going to be on the chopping block. Bruce Hector and Deslin Alexandre both had excellent preseason games in Carolina, but the defensive line depth is too deep for open roster spots.

New York’s linebacking core is pretty much already settled except for a couple of backup roles. Nick Vigil looked good in spurts but the battle seems to be won by Chaz Surratt. I still give the WILL battle to Jamien Sherwood but Zaire Barnes is making it a very close competition.

Remember, Brandin Echols is suspended for the first week of the season so while the team is expected to keep him on the roster, expect a call-up to be made to someone like Jarrick Bernard-Converse who is still recovering from his offseason injury.

The roster now sits at 50 with three special team spots available.

Special Teams

Jets Special Teams Projection Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth K Greg Zuerlein P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Mecole Hardman Jr. KR Mecole Hardman Jr. LS Thomas Hennessy

Notes:

The Jets’ special teams units are as complete as they have ever had in recent memory. This should be a very good group.

And here we are. This is how the Jets starting roster expects to look on opening night against Buffalo, but as always, things can certainly change. Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments!

