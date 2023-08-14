Jets depth chart projection: who makes final 53-man roster into regular season?

We’re at the midway point for the New York Jets in the preseason and a full month away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Before the Jets can even prepare for their Monday Night battle against Buffalo though, the team needs first to figure out who will play in some of the more critical positions on the roster. Luckily for them, their answers are beginning to be solved as the preseason continues.
New York may be coming off a 27-0 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers, but many of the position battles that have been observed to this point seem to be drawing to a close already. Let’s take a look at how the Jets are expected to look heading into Week One.
A reminder that this is only a projection and not an announcement made by the New York Jets at this time.
Offense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Corey Davis
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|Jeremy Ruckert
|LT
|Duane Brown
|Billy Turner
|LG
|Laken Tomlinson
|Wes Schweitzer
|C
|Connor McGovern
|Joe Tippmann
|RG
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Wes Schweitzer
|RT
|Mekhi Becton
|Max Mitchell
|Carter Warren
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|Jeremy Ruckert
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|Zach Wilson
|Tim Boyle
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Michael Carter
|Zonovan Knight
|Israel Abanikanda
|FB
|Nick Bawden
Notes:
- If the New York Jets want to find a solution to their tackle crisis, it needs to start this week with joint practices against Tampa. It also means giving Mekhi Becton first-team reps to see what he can do against starters. New York’s patient approach with him has been commendable, but if the Jets want to play the five best offensive linemen, they need to make sure he is on the field.
- It’s hard to envision where New York goes at running back as long as Dalvin Cook remains available. If Cook decides against going to Gang Green, then all four running backs could remain safe. If Cook comes to the Jets, it could mean they only keep three on the active roster.
- What the team will do at receiver is also very interesting. They could keep six players and like Malik Taylor and Jason Brownlee battle it out, or neither could make the team and be sent to the practice squad to start the 2023 season. For the benefit of starting out strong, I think they’ll start away from the 53-man roster.
- Remember, the third quarterback no longer counts towards the active roster on gameday so the Jets offense currently employs 27 players on the active roster with this projection. Let’s see what the defense looks like now.
Defense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|EDGE
|Jermaine Johnson
|Carl Lawson
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Quinnen Williams
|Quinton Jefferson
|DL
|Al Woods
|Solomon Thomas
|EDGE
|John Franklin-Myers
|Micheal Clemons
|Bryce Huff
|LB
|Jamien Sherwood
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|C.J. Mosley
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Quincy Williams
|NB
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Sauce Gardner
|Bryce Hall
|Jimmy Moreland
|CB
|D.J. Reed
|Brandin Echols
|S
|Jordan Whitehead
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Tony Adams
|Adrian Amos
Notes:
- There are a lot of good defensive players that are going to be on the chopping block. Bruce Hector and Deslin Alexandre both had excellent preseason games in Carolina, but the defensive line depth is too deep for open roster spots.
- New York’s linebacking core is pretty much already settled except for a couple of backup roles. Nick Vigil looked good in spurts but the battle seems to be won by Chaz Surratt. I still give the WILL battle to Jamien Sherwood but Zaire Barnes is making it a very close competition.
- Remember, Brandin Echols is suspended for the first week of the season so while the team is expected to keep him on the roster, expect a call-up to be made to someone like Jarrick Bernard-Converse who is still recovering from his offseason injury.
- The roster now sits at 50 with three special team spots available.
Special Teams
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|K
|Greg Zuerlein
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|KR
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|LS
|Thomas Hennessy
Notes:
- The Jets’ special teams units are as complete as they have ever had in recent memory. This should be a very good group.
And here we are. This is how the Jets starting roster expects to look on opening night against Buffalo, but as always, things can certainly change. Do you agree with our list? Let us know in the comments!