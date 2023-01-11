BREAKING: Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur after 2 seasons

The New York Jets and Robert Saleh will be looking for a new offensive coordinator in the near future.

According to reports, the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons. LaFleur came over from San Francisco along with Robert Saleh when the head coach took the top job in New York.

In two seasons in New York LaFleur has had his offense ranked 26th and 25th in the NFL, while their rushing offense has ranked at the bottom of the league as well.

Concerns about LaFleur’s offense only grew later in the season. New York did not score an offensive touchdown in their last three games of the year and was eliminated from playoff contention for the 12th straight season.

Part of LaFleur’s late-season struggles has come with the lack of production from former second-overall selection Zach Wilson. The BYU product completed just 55% of his passes and threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Last week, LaFleur took responsibility for Wilson’s struggles saying “Through two years we haven’t done our job with him. Any player that isn’t producing to the level they are capable of, as a coach you failed them.”

New York will be in the market for a new offensive coordinator as they try to improve and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

