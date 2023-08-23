Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shows love to former teammates, other big takeaways from Wednesday practice

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — The final days of training camp are coming to a close for the New York Jets and preparation has already begun for the 2023 regular season. Sure, the team might have a final preseason game on Saturday, but the team is focusing its sights on preparing for their matchup against the Bills in a couple of weeks.

Like any practice, there were specific injuries to keep an eye on and key plays that had the crowd in attendance in awe. Let’s go through them all here.

Injury Updates

New York’s top offense was almost back to full strength before Wednesday’s practice. Duane Brown is off the PUP list and worked out on the rehab side with the rest of the recovering players. First-round rookie Joe Tippmann took part in individual drills as he makes his way back from a knee injury, but did not participate in team drills. Outside of those two key players along the offensive line, others like Carter Warren, Israel Abanikanda, and Kenny Yeboah all worked off to the side as they rehab from various injuries.

It wasn’t all good news though for the Jets. Wide receiver Allen Lazard left practice halfway through and did not return. We’ll get an update on him tomorrow morning but it’s noticeable due to some later points.

Rodgers shows love to Packer teammates

Before leaving practice, Lazard made the play of the day early with Rodgers in team sessions. In a no-huddle two-minute offense against the starting defense, Rodgers found Lazard deep for an excellent touchdown catch over Sauce Gardner who had superb coverage. It was the kind of play the Jets are paying Lazard $44 million to make this season.

It wasn’t just Lazard who received plenty of love from the Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback today either. Randall Cobb, running with the first team following the sudden retirement of Corey Davis, continues to make plays with the starting offense. Cobb had a couple of big catches over the middle and was open on most plays.

If people thought that Cobb’s impact on the field would be small, they may be mistaken. The former Packer has been getting more and more reps during practice and continues to be a favorite target for Rodgers. Certainly something to monitor once the season starts.

Will McDonald and Mekhi Becton’s battle continues

Probably the most encouraging battle going on through camp has been Will McDonald and Mekhi Becton going at it on the left or right side of the offensive line. McDonald certainly felt like he got the better of Becton today after a few straight wins from the right tackle. McDonald recorded a “sack” on Rodgers in the final team period and was a constant force in the backfield.

This doesn’t mean there is cause for concern on Becton’s part. Newly cemented as the team’s starter on the right side, Becton’s biggest weakness is against speed rushers. To be able to work with one of the fastest in football will only help the former first-round pick develop quickly and be prepared for the start of the season.

Beware the play-action pass

We won’t get too in-depth about the strategy of the Jets offense in practice. The only thing of note is that their play-action offense continues to look good and is expected to be a massive part of their success in 2023. That may seem obvious, but with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall in the backfield, it would be almost foolish to not use the play-action style to move the ball down the field.

Most of the Jets big plays on Wednesday came off play-action. Even if it was against the scout offense, it was something to keep an eye on once the regular season begins.

Other Standouts

He doesn’t need any mention but Quinnen Williams continues to look like a guy that can be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. He had two quick pressures to start practice and was a thorn inside against the Jets starting offensive line. He is very good at what he does.

Outside of Williams, I came away impressed with rookie linebacker Zaire Barnes and veteran receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman’s speed was apparent on a deep throw from Rodgers over the middle. There wasn’t anyone near him when he made the catch and sprinted forward for a touchdown. Hardman’s speed is going to be so important for this offense this year.

Barnes, on the other hand, continues to improve as a linebacker. He had the hardest hit against Bam Knight and the second team. His improved footwork is allowing him to read quickly also. He won’t get starting playing time, but this is certainly a player that the Jets can be excited about.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com