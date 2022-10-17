‘I don’t understand’: Jets WR Elijah Moore expresses anger at lack of targets

After a Week 6 matchup where he was not targeted a single time in the passing game, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore took to social media to express his frustration.

“If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” he wrote on Twitter. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bitter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.

If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either. https://t.co/mROuef1ejd — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

The comments game after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Moore was a non-factor throughout the contest.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tossed 18 passes in the game (and completed 10 of them), but no ball was thrown in Moore’s direction.

That came after another game the previous week against the Dolphins, when Moore caught just one pass for 11 yards.

Since Wilson returned from injury in Week 4, Moore has recorded eight targets and four catches, for a total of 64 yards and no touchdowns. The Jets, however, have won every game during that stretch.

The Jets drafted the wideout in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and he quickly made a name for himself in his rookie season, playing with Wilson, who was then also in his first year.

He would catch 3.9 passes on average through 11 games, for a total of 48.9 yards each contest he participated in that year.

While he seemed primed for a breakout season in his second professional year, he has fallen to become the third-option this year at wide receiver in targets and yards, with rookie Garrett Wilson (48 targets for 290 yards) and Corey Davis (33 targets for 351 yards) surpassing him in both categories.

Tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter both have also seen more receiving yards than Moore through the first six games of 2022.

After his social media post went quasi-viral, the second-year player took to Twitter again to clear up his thoughts.

“I support allll my teammates 100 percent too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning!,” he said. “Don’t get it confused either.”

For more coverage of Elijah Moore and the Jets, head to amNY.com.