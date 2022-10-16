Hours before the Giants took the field for their Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, New York got a bit of good news that they would be getting some reinforcements.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson were both active for Sunday’s game after both had missed time due to injuries. Both are significant returns on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Giants, who have started off the year 4-1.

Williams suffered a knee injury in Week 2 when the Giants hosted the Carolina Panthers. He had been on the field for 87 snaps and recorded three tackles before suffering the injury.

His return will help the New York run defense, especially with a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson lining up against them on Sunday.

Robinson’s return comes at a time as well when quarterback Daniel Jones has been very limited with who he can throw to on a weekly basis. Robinson has been out since Week 1 when he suffered a knee injury.

The rookie wideout made an impact quickly in his return coming up with two big catches for the Giants in the first half, including a five-yard touchdown pass that evened up the game at seven. Earlier in the drive, Daniel Jones hit Robinson for 15 yard pass that brought the Giants to the Ravens’ 11 yard line.

Since the Giants’ receiving group has been so banged up since the star of the year, New York has relied heavily on the likes of Ritchie James and David Sills V. Darius Slayton had played a big role in Week 5 during the team’s comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in London as well.

Robinson is viewed favorably by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as someone who can make a big impact for the Giants. Prior to getting hurt, he had one catch for five yards against the Tennesee Titans.