NFL Week 7 best bets: The (L)Earning Curve Sports Betting Podcast

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
NFL Picks for Week 5

Football season is here and the (L)Earning Curve Sports Betting Podcast is here to give you all the information you need to place to best bets every week of the season. 

The (L)Earning Curve Sports Betting Podcast

“Thunder” Dan Palyo and Eric Samulski turn the page to Week 7 of the NFL schedule by breaking down every game from the slate to find the best possible betting angles for you. Then they build a teaser bet that everybody can play together this week. All perfectly timed to listen during your lunch break.

Check out Dan’s betting content on www.Rotoballer.com and see Eric’s betting picks for amNew York at www.amny.com/sportsbetting

The (L)Earning Curve: NFL Week 7

All music in the show is by Brooklyn hip-hop artist Dan Dillinger (his complete work can be found on Spotify).

(Recorded on October 20th )

 

Giants are an NFL best bet
New York Giants’ David Sills V (13) celebrates with Wan’Dale Robinson (17) after Robinson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

