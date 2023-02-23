3 wide receivers Jets could target ahead of free agency

It’s hard to see the wide receiver position as a major need for the New York Jets. They currently house the reigning offensive rookie of the year in Garrett Wilson, and with his play mixed in with Elijah Moore, the expectations of New York’s offense should be far greater with a better quarterback in tow.

That being said, the Jets do have to make some serious decisions regarding some of their veterans in the coming weeks, and one of them is at the receiver position. By cutting Corey Davis, Gang Green can save over $10 million but it would also open a key receiver need that the Jets need to fill.

Luckily for them, three free-agent options would not just be economically efficient, but also fit perfectly for the current team.

Nelson Agholor – New England

Agholor’s best years are behind him. That much is clear but that doesn’t mean he still can’t get open and get behind defenders. The good news for the Jets? Agholor’s best NFL season came with Derek Carr at quarterback and if the Jets could get Carr, that would be a perfect mix for their offense.

Agholor’s best use is coming out of the slot that could add some issues with Elijah Moore, but the former first-round pick has plenty of experience and will come cheap as opposed to other top targets.

Parris Campbell – Indianapolis

Campbell put up career numbers in his last season with the Colts in 2022 and could set himself up nicely for an interesting payday. The former second-round pick wasn’t what Indy envisioned out of Ohio State, but a change of scenery could be exactly what the 25-year-old needs. He’s got solid size to play on the outside and can be dependable at times when needed. He’ll come pretty cheap, and with a new quarterback, could be in line for a big season with whoever signs him.

Darius Slayton – New York Giants

Slayton has been dependable, hard-working, and consistent. He’s another player that is probably better out of the slot, but he would be such a dependable free-agent acquisition to help enhance the Jets’ passing offense. Slayton tallied over 700n yards receiving last year after potentially being a training camp cut early in the year. Slayton will be looking for a longer deal, but it should be a smart economical choice for New York.

