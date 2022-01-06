Former Mets GM Zack Scott found not guilty of DWI chargers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of DWI charges by a judge at White Plains City Court on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Aug. 31 when he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his 2018 Toyota at South Lexington and Fisher Avenues in White Plains after attending a charity event hosted at the home of Mets owner Steve Cohen.

“I am thankful for today’s verdict,” Scott said in a statement. “Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on Aug. 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest.”

According to the arresting officers, his vehicle was stopped at the light for two full cycles. Upon approaching his vehicle and waking Scott up, the former GM’s speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed over, and a smell of alcohol permeated from the vehicle.

While he did not fail the field sobriety test, according to his lawyer Bruce Bendish, he was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

He was promptly placed on administrative leave by the Mets on Sept. 2 before being dismissed on Nov. 1.

Scott’s tenure as interim general manager lasted roughly nine months. He was promoted to the position when Jared Porter was fired after it was discovered that he sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to a female reporter in 2016 when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.

“Professionally, I’m grateful to [Mets president] Sandy Alderson for the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Mets and wish my former team nothing but the best going forward,” Scott continued. “I believe this humbling experience will make me a better husband, father, son, friend, and leader, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Scott’s trial began on Dec. 8 and a verdict was supposed to be handed down on Dec. 13, but Scott tested positive for COVID-19, which pushed back his in-person date to learn his fate to Thursday.