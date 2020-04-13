Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Former Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a single-car accident Sunday night outside of Montgomery, AL. He was 36 years old.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency disclosed that Jackson was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control, left the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 64th overall in 2006 by the Vikings out of Alabama State, the school he transferred to after two years with the University of Arkansas.

With the Vikings in search of a franchise quarterback after the departure of veteran Brad Johnson, Jackson started 12 games during his second season where he went 8-4 with 1,911 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The following year, he took a backseat to Gus Frerotte before the arrival of Brett Favre in 2009.

He appeared in 20 games, starting six, from 2008-2010.

In 2011, he joined the Seahawks where he started 14 games, going 7-7 with 3,091 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The following year, Seattle drafted franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and traded Jackson to the Bills.

After not appearing in a single game while in Buffalo in 2012, Jackson was dealt back to the Seahawks to back up Wilson where he remained until 2015.

Following his playing career, Jackson coached in the collegiate ranks — first as a quality control coach at Alabama State before joining Tennessee State as an assistant for the 2019 season.

He is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.