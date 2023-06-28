Francisco Lindor not ready to think about place among great shortstops after 200th HR

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (12) watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

QUEENS — From a strictly factual and statistical standpoint, Francisco Lindor has already cemented himself as one of the best offensive shortstops in Major League Baseball history.

The New York Mets star smacked his 200th career home run during a 7-2 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field, taking a first-pitch sinker from Julio Teheran over the center-field fence in the fourth inning to give his struggling side a 2-0 lead.

“It’s special, it’s a blessing,” Lindor said. “Especially when you can contribute to the team’s win. God is good.”

With his “whole family” in attendance, Lindor entered an elite group of power-hitting shortstops — somewhat of an oxymoronic concept considering the prototypical shortstop for the first century of pro baseball was a defensive-savvy, light-hitting player.

He becomes just the 10th shortstop in MLB history with 75% of his games played at the position to hit 200 career home runs, a list that is topped by Cal Ripken Jr. and his 431 round-trippers. A majority rest of the list ahead of Lindor, though, appears catchable within the next three seasons:

Player Home Runs Years Teams Cal Ripken Jr. 431 1981-2001 Orioles Miguel Tejada 307 1997-2013 Orioles, Astros, Royals, A’s, Padres, Giants Derek Jeter 260 1995-2014 Yankees Jose Valentin 249 1992-2007 White Sox, Dodgers, Brewers, Mets Vern Stephens 247 1941-1955 Browns, Red Sox, White Sox, Orioles Jimmy Rollins 231 2000-2016 Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers Nomar Garciaparra 229 1996-2009 Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, A’s Troy Tulowitzki 226 2006-2019 Rockies, Yankees, Blue Jays Jhonny Peralta 202 2003-2017 Cleveland, Tigers, Cardinals Francisco Lindor 200 2015-2023 Cleveland, Mets

Of Lindor’s 200 home runs, 193 of them have come during games in which he’s played shortstop, which already ranks ninth in MLB history. One more ties him for eighth all-time with Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin.

On his current trajectory, Lindor could very well find himself atop the list by the end of his career. At 29 years old and 1,142 games played, at least another decade of baseball could lay before him should his body cooperate. That obviously makes him a no-brainer for Cooperstown.

Understandably so, though, he’s not putting the cart before the horse.

“I don’t want to think about it,” he said with his trademark smile. “The minute you start looking back at your career, the minute you start saying ‘Wow, I’m pretty good.’ I don’t want to do that. I want to continue to put up numbers and help the team win and then I’ll take a look back and say ‘Yeah, I did that.'”

