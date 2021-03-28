Furious late Rangers comeback falls short in loss to Capitals | amNewYork

Quantcast
Furious late Rangers comeback falls short in loss to Capitals

Hockey

Furious late Rangers comeback falls short in loss to Capitals

Rangers Capitals
Mar 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) battle for the puck during the second period at Capital One Arena.
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A four-goal outburst in the third period was not enough for the New York Rangers, whose furious comeback attempt fell short on Sunday afternoon in the nation’s capital in a 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Rangers (15-14-4), who have now lost two straight, trailed by scores of 4-0 and 5-2 in the third period before two goals from rookie Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider in the game’s final eight minutes made it a one-goal game with 3:52 to play.

The Capitals scored three of their goals in a 4:24 spurt during the second period, two of them coming from Tom Wilson and another provided by Alexander Ovechkin to put the Rangers in a hole.

It was an unceremonious return behind the bench for Rangers head coach David Quinn, who had been sidelined due to COVID-19.

His side was a mere inches from striking first when the red-hot Mika Zibanejad, who had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over his last six games, nearly put the Rangers ahead in the first period on more of a trick shot than anything.

On a loose puck behind the net and with goaltender Ilya Samsonov out of position, Zibanejad bee-lined a backhander off the face of Capitals forward TJ Oshie, who was in front of the crease of the empty net. It nearly rolled in — halfway over the goal line — but it was whacked away by Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Rangers couldn’t muster much pressure despite Zibanejad’s fluke chance. They were held without a shot for nearly eight minutes between the first and second period, getting their first of the second frame with 10:01 remaining.

Just 44 seconds after the Rangers’ first shot, the Capitals scored the game’s first goal when Tom Wilson poked a backhander over Keith Kinkaid after making an initial save on a Jakub Vrana breakaway.

It was Wilson’s first goal in nearly a month after he was suspended seven games for an illegal hit on Boston Bruins defenseman, Brandon Carlo.

Alex Ovechkin doubled the Capitals’ lead 1:46 after Wilson’s opener when he ripped a no-look wrist shot just a stride from Kinkaid’s right goal line — finding twine from an incredibly tough angle for his 10th goal in his last nine games.

Less than three minutes later, Wilson had his second goal when he batted home a rebound from Nicklas Backstrom’s shot out of mid-air, just below the crossbar that would have made it a high-stick.

The rout was on 5:10 into the third period when former-Ranger Carl Hagelin sent a pinpoint pass from behind the net to an open Evgeni Kuznetsov right in front of Kinkaid for an easy one-timer to make it 4-0. It appeared to be a backbreaking goal for the Rangers, who misfired on multiple odd-man rushes earlier in the third.

But Colin Blackwell provided the Rangers with some life 1:34 after Kuznetsov’s goal with a driving backhander he was able to stuff in off Samsonov — a consolation birthday gift for the now 28-year-old. He’d nab a second just three minutes later to pull the Rangers within two.

Oshie and the Capitals punched back two minutes later 11:46 into the period in what proved to be the game-winner as Lafreniere picked up his fifth of the season on a rebound with 7:42 to go before Kreider savvily redirected a power-play chance just minutes later.

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

