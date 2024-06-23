Giancarlo Stanton injury: Yankees slugger to IL with left hamstring strain

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton runs to second base for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton landed on the 10-day injury list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Sunday prior to its series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton suffered the injury during Saturday night’s 8-3 win over Atlanta at Yankee Stadium during the fourth inning while on the basepaths. He hit a double off the center-field wall and then showed visual signs of discomfort when rounding third to score on Gleyber Torres’ ensuing two-bagger.

“He just came to me after that and said he needed to come out,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “…He’s in pretty good spirits. Obviously, he’s dealt with these kind of things in the past.”

Just over the previous two seasons alone, the 34-year-old suffered a left hamstring strain (April of 2023), a calf strain, and Achilles tendonitis (2022) that kept him out of more than 110 games during that stretch.

A healthy Stanton to start the 2024 campaign had been the most productive version of himself in three years. In 69 games, he batted .246 with a .795 OPS, 18 home runs, and 45 RBI. Having the healthy slugger at full strength has been an exception to recent rule. Along with his lower-body issues in 2022 and 2023, the Bronx Bomber has also been sidelined with a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2019, another strained left hamstring in 2020, and a strained left quad in 2021.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 24-year-old utilityman has yet to appear in a MLB game this season for New York. Across 70 games in 2022 and 2023, he batted .216 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

With their main designated hitter sidelined, though, the Yankees may use this opportunity to keep some of their big names fresh. Aaron Judge has the second-most at-bats as a DH this season behind Stanton. Juan Soto and Trent Grisham are the only other Yankees who have gotten at-bats as a DH.

