Giants acquire pass-rusher Brian Burns from Panthers in huge move

The New York Giants just pulled off one of the biggest trades of the NFL’s young offseason, acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers.

With the move, the Giants also inked the 25-year-old to a five-year, $150 million contract, making him the second-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

In return, New York sent a second and fifth-round draft pick to the Panthers.

Burns has been one of the top pass rushers in the NFL since he was drafted 16th overall by the Panthers out of Florida State in 2019. His 46 sacks over the last five years rank 13th in the NFL during that span.

Carolina exercised the franchise tag on Burns last week and according to reports, there had not been any conversations about a long-term extension, which helped spark trade talks. Burns was reportedly looking for a deal that would pay him $30 million annually and this deal gave him exactly that.

The Giants had Burns on their draft board back in 2019 when Dave Gettelman was the team’s general manager, but the Panthers chose the defender just one pick before New York was on the clock. Their consolation prize was plenty good in Dexter Lawrence, who has developed into one of the better defensive tackles in the league.

Not only does Schoen help realize the franchise’s hopes five years later, but he links up with new Panthers general manager Dan Morgan for the deal. While the Giants’ general manager was the assistant GM with the Buffalo Bills, Morgan served as the director of player personnel.

He now joins a New York pass-rushing unit that already boasts Kayvon Thibodeaux, who recorded 11.5 sacks last season — just his second year in the pros after he was selected fifth overall in 2022.

