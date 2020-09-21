Giants announce Saquon Barkley out for season after torn ACL confirmation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Giants announced on Monday afternoon that star running back Saquon Barkley indeed has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Barkley initially suffered the injury during the second quarter of New York’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. He bounced a run to the outside toward the right sideline before being taken down and writhing in agony in front of the Chicago bench.

Initial tests deemed that it was a torn ACL, but an MRI on Monday confirmed the injury that brought his season to an end. He will undergo surgery “in the near future,” according to the team.

After being limited to just six yards on 15 carries in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley had 28 yards on four carries against the Bears before the injury.

His loss for the remainder of the campaign is an irreplaceable one for a Giants team looking to take strides in the right direction under first-year head coach Joe Judge.

Barkley is widely considered one of the best running backs in the league and is vital for any future New York success alongside second-year quarterback Daniel Jones — who now loses one of his ultimate security blankets.

The Giants have reportedly brought in free-agent running back Devonta Freeman for a workout in an attempt to help cushion the blow of losing Barkley. Should they choose to sign him, he’ll be the bellcow back for a running game that will also feature Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.