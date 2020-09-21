In wake of Saquon Barkley injury, Giants working out Devonta Freeman

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Giants didn’t waste any time to begin their search for backfield help after Saquon Barkley’s potentially-season-ending injury on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants will work out free-agent running back Devonta Freeman after Barkley suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of their 17-13 loss. Initial tests indicated that it was a torn ACL, but will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Freeman spent his first six professional seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he once was one of the game’s more promising running backs. Over his second and third seasons in the league (2015-2016), he averaged 1,067 yards per year with a combined 22 touchdowns, including a league-leading 11 in 2015.

After playing just two games in 2018 due to a groin injury that required surgery, Freeman returned to post 656 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2019 only to be released at the end of the season.

There has been some interest in the 28-year-old throughout his time as a free agent, including a rejected deal with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. He visited the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend but left without a contract.

Freeman would be the Giants’ first option as an early-down back if Barkley’s season is over. He’s averaged 4.2 yards per carry over his career, which would be a suitable replacement for the time being. Wayne Gallman — who was inactive on Sunday — and Dion Lewis, would provide support with the latter acting as more of a dual-threat option given his pass-catching abilities.