Giants list Darren Waller QUESTIONABLE for Week 1 battle with hamstring injury

The excitement that comes with the start of a new season may be subdued for the New York Giants when they take the field Sunday night against their arch-rival, Dallas Cowboys.

New York added tight end, and recently acquired weapon Darren Waller to the injury report with a hamstring injury. Waller was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

He’s considered questionable for Sunday’s game.

Waller was considered the top offseason acquisition for the Giants’ offense. A conditional third-round pick went to Las Vegas as part of the deal. His chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones had grown throughout the preseason and were considered to be a top duo going into the new year. Before that though, Waller had struggled to stay on the field with the Raiders. He played just nine games in 2022 while dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the year.

Should he not be available for the season opener, the Giants will turn to Daniel Bellinger as the backup tight end, as well as an emphasis on their new-look receiving core.

Other players like Wan’Dale Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott are considered doubtful for Sunday’s contest.

The Giants and Cowboys kick off the 2023 regular season Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. Thunderstorms are also expected in the forecast which could further complicate if Waller goes or not.

