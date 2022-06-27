Giants great Eli Manning talks Daniel Jones future, change in atmosphere around team

If Giants fans were looking for another reason to be optimistic for the upcoming year, the quarterback who led the franchise to two NFL titles gave them one over the weekend.

former Giants QB Eli Manning said he has noticed a change around the organization this year with the installation of Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach. That has led to manning suggesting that he has high hopes for quarterback Daniel Jones going into this upcoming season.

“I think with Coach Daboll, and what they’re doing, and that staff, and (new GM) Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed,” Manning said during an interview with NFL Network. “So I’m excited for Daniel, I know he’s worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one.”

Jones did not have the same benefit that Manning did when he first came into the league. The young QB has played for three different head coaches in his four seasons in the NFL

That gave the two-time Super Bowl winner the consistency to grow into a successful quarterback and help new players learn the system when they arrived. Manning noted that when discussing Jones’ first few seasons with the Giants.

“By my fifth year, I had been in the same offense the whole time, I knew it, I could coach it up, new guys are coming in, I was speaking the same language as my offensive coordinator and as (former head coach Tom) Coughlin, and kind of preaching the same stuff,” Manning said. “And with (Jones), it’s all new, and it’s learning, and he’s consistently trying to learn and learn and learn, and it just takes some time before it all sinks in.”

Jones has not had the best start to his NFL career with the Giants, who have yet to have a winning season with him as their starter. Jones has also dealt with injuries and New York opted not to pick up the fifth-year option that he had on his contract.

The Giants have said that they still have faith in Jones and that they want to put him in the best position to succeed with the team. Daboll has shown that he is willing to allow his players the flexibility to make and learn from their mistakes.