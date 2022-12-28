Quantcast
Giants

Giants injury update: Shane Lemieux placed on IR

Giants make injury designations to reach 80 players on roster
The Giants placed Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. 

The guard has been dealing with a toe issue since training camp and played just one game this season. It is now the second consecutive year that Lemieux has appeared in just one game due to an injury and last season it was his knee that caused the problem.

Lemieux was placed on IR in August after suffering a toe injury during training camp and returned to practice on Nov. 7. He made his season debut on Nov. 20 against the Detroit Lions and was on the field for 39 offensive snaps before he reinjured the toe.

His season now comes to an end officially with the Giants on the cusp of a playoff berth. 

The Giants also announced on Wednesday that they had signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad. Davis spent five seasons with the Lions organization and one season with the Jets.

He has appeared in  67 regular-season games, recording 327 tackles (217 solo), 10.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 passes defensed and one interception. 

