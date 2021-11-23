Giants’ Joe Judge seems fed up with OC Jason Garrett

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge’s postgame press conference started as cookie-cutter and “we’ll get better than this” as ever after their 30-10 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

“I have faith in all the people on our team,” Judge said ever so on-brand. “Players, coaches, everyone. We’ll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward.”

But then the topic of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett cropped up and his inability to get anything out of an offense that was as close to full strength as it’s been since a Week 4 upset victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants’ 10 points were a season-low and the fifth time in 10 games that they were held to fewer than 20 points. They gained a measly 215 yards — another season-worst — of total offense with the lone touchdown coming off a gift of an interception that gave New York prime field position in the Buccaneers’ red zone.

And even that touchdown was a trick play to left tackle Andrew Thomas.

“We’ve got to do a better job of scoring points,” Judge said. “I know that sounds pretty obvious and to the point, but I want to keep it blunt right there. We’ve got to do a better job of putting our players in a position to make plays. We have good players.

“We have to put them in a better position to capitalize on it. We’ve got to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff to understand how we have to play this game to give our players a chance to make plays.

“As a player, there’s some things I’d be frustrated with as well.”

Running back Saquon Barkley, back from an ankle injury that held him out five weeks, touched the ball just 12 times (six rushes, six receptions). Perceived No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason, was targeted just twice, making one catch for 12 yards.

“It wasn’t enough,” Judge said of the looks toward Golladay.

With a plethora of weapons for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones, Garrett doesn’t seem all too interested in utilizing them, or showing any sort of aggression.

The Giants are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t scored 30 points in a game this year thanks to a red-zone offense that is the ranked dead-last in the league — they’ve scored just 12 touchdowns on 27 trips inside their opponent’s 20-yard-line (44.4%).

“I expect us to produce at a higher level, let’s leave at that,” Judge, who contributes to the offensive gameplan but leaves the play-calling to Garrett, said. “My expectations are pretty high. I’m not compromising for anyone.”

So while he was asked whether or not Garrett would make it through the week without getting axed, Judge didn’t necessarily shut the door on that possibility.

“I’m going to watch the tape and evaluate everyone,” Judge said. “Every player, every coach, and make all the decisions that are best for the team going forward. So simply, everything is accounted for, everything is evaluated and everything will be evaluated going forward.”