Eli Manning hoping Kenny Golladay can be Daniel Jones' version of Plaxico Burress with Giants | amNewYork

Eli Manning is hoping that Kenny Golladay has the same impact on young New York Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones, as Plaxico Burress did when Big Blue brought him on in 2005.

Speaking with NJ.com, manning sees the obvious correlations between the signings.

Burress was signed in Manning’s second professional season, quickly becoming his favorite and much-needed playmaking target that sparked the organization’s ascension.

They won 11 games in 2005 with Burress reeling in 76 catches for 1,214 yards and seven touchdowns. By his third year with the team, the Giants were Super Bowl champions, featuring Burress’ game-winning touchdown reception in the final minute of Super Bowl LII to famously spoil the New England Patriots’ perfect season.

Manning, who retired in 2019, is hoping that Jones and Golladay can form the same kind of relationship.

“Yeah, I think so,” Manning said of the possibility of a similar partnership developing. “Having Plaxico there and getting that No. 1 receiver, that guy who is physically gifted and can get open one-on-one. Whether they decide to try to double [Golladay] or control him, it opens up Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram. The more weapons you can have on the field, it just hopefully makes life a little bit easier for Daniel and the offense.”

Golladay was one of the first major signings of the NFL’s free agency period, inking a four-year, $72 million deal after an injury-shortened season that limited his 2020 to just five games.

But the Giants saw the promise that Golladay can bring as a big, outside playmaking threat that the organization has failed to provide for Jones in his first two NFL seasons as he received the torch from Manning after his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

Now, the hope is that Golladay can recreate the numbers he put up in 2019 when he led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns to go with 65 receptions and 1,190 yards — and that it will be the second coming of Manning-to-Burress.

“I think he was a big part of our success and having some of those runs and having a guy you can depend on to be there,” Manning said. “Hopefully, Kenny can do that.”