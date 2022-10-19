Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay sit out practice

Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay were not on the field for Giants practice on Wednesday as the two continued to deal with injury issues.

Toney has had been dealing with hamstring ailments since the summer and Golladay is working through a knee injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said that both players had been getting better when he spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s on-field work.

Tony has been out since being injured during Week 2 when the Carolina Panthers traveled to East Rutherford. He has just two receptions for zero yards and two rushes for 23 yards. Golladay hurt his knee during the Giants Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears, but his season had been a bit of a letdown before he had been hurt.

Golladay is reportedly dealing with an MCL sprain.

The absence of both players from practice is not a great sign for their availability this weekend when the Giants travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguares.

And while Toney has been out since early in the year, the team doesn’t appear close to putting him on injured reserve. Daboll said there had been no consideration given to putting Toney on the IR.

“He’s getting better, doing a good job rehabbing. Hopefully we’ll see him out here soon,” Daboll said.

There was some positive news for the Giants injury-wise on Wednesday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), center Jon Feliciano (groin), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were all cleared for limited participation during practice.

Daboll also said that Saquon Barkley wasn’t experiencing any further shoulder issues and didn’t require any further testing. He also said there wasn’t any concern about giving him a full workload on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Giants’ head coach also expressed optimism that center Nick Gates was also getting close after the team activated him off the PUP list and he practice for the first time two weeks back after suffering a near career-ending leg fracture in 2021.

“I think he’s had a good couple of weeks of practice,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made progress each and every day. Learning our system, it’s different when you’re practicing in a new system. You can sit in a classroom all you want, but I think he’s made good progress.”