How will Giants line up in Week 1 vs. Cowboys? Updated depth chart, more

Daniel Jones Giants
Daniel Jones
AP Photo/John Munson

Now, it starts to count. The New York Giants open their 2023 season on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium with an NFC East divisional face-off with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

It’s an immediate opportunity for Brian Daboll’s men to put the NFL on notice, stating that last season’s playoff berth and Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t a fluke despite one of the easier schedules in the league. 

A victory over the Cowboys — who are considered by many to be the second-best team in the division behind the loaded Philadelphia Eagles — would do just that. 

But how will the Giants look when they take the field on Sunday night? The team updated its depth chart after receiving a bit of good news involving tight end Darren Waller on Sunday morning. Let’s take a look:

Giants projected offense 2023 Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Giants offense Week 1 2023 Cowboys

Giants projected defense 2023 Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Giants Defense

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

