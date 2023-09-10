How will Giants line up in Week 1 vs. Cowboys? Updated depth chart, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Now, it starts to count. The New York Giants open their 2023 season on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium with an NFC East divisional face-off with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

It’s an immediate opportunity for Brian Daboll’s men to put the NFL on notice, stating that last season’s playoff berth and Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t a fluke despite one of the easier schedules in the league.

A victory over the Cowboys — who are considered by many to be the second-best team in the division behind the loaded Philadelphia Eagles — would do just that.

But how will the Giants look when they take the field on Sunday night? The team updated its depth chart after receiving a bit of good news involving tight end Darren Waller on Sunday morning. Let’s take a look:

Giants projected offense 2023 Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Giants projected defense 2023 Week 1 vs. Cowboys

